Teen Warned His Boss About A Fire, But When His Boss Ignored Him, The Teen Was Forced To Just Let The Building Go Up In Flames

Some bosses think they know everything — until reality quite literally goes up in flames.

When this teenage worker tried to warn his supervisor about a fire, he was told to stay quiet and get back to work.

What happened next was a masterclass in just letting karma do the talking.

First time following rules One of my first jobs at 14 was in a leather shop where we turned deer hide into leather.

This really wasn’t the best gig ever.

It was actually physically demanding and probably unhealthy, as we dipped the hides in lye before working them in some old, large wooden buildings. On my third day on the job, a light caught fire, and I went out to notify my boss.

I said, “Hey, sir,” and he told me, “Not right now!” I pleaded and said, “But you should really hear—” He cut me off and said, “Not another word. Back to work or you’re fired!”

I wanted to tell him, and that’s when it clicked. I went back to work. I watched the far wall engulf in flames.

I was watching my exit, debating on leaving soon, and that’s when he came rushing in through the smoke. He yelled at me for still working and said, “Get outside!”

I replied that he told me to get back to work as I walked out. Fire trucks were already coming in, and I hopped a bus home. 🏠 😂

In the end, he didn’t even need to say “I told you so” — the fire trucks did that for him.

