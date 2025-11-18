Teenage Boy Is Mad That He Has To Go To Sunday School Instead Of Staying In Church With The Grownups, So He Signs His Dad Up To Be An Usher

Imagine going to church with your parents. As you hit the teen years, it would make sense that you might find the little kids Sunday school class kind of boring.

If your parents refused to let you stay with them in the main church service, would you keep begging to stay, accept your fate in Sunday school, or find a sneaky way to get back at your dad?

You guessed it! In this story, one teenage boy chooses sneaky revenge. Let’s see how the story plays out.

A lifelong payback Back in the early eighties, when I was but a young buck. My father insisted on myself and my siblings attending his church. When I was around thirteen, hitting puberty and upset at the world. I despised having to go to Sunday school. I mean really, being 13 and having to spend an entire hour coloring pictures of Jesus, etc.. kinda ticked me off.

One Sunday, I asked my father if I could stay for the rest of the service instead of having to attend the dreaded, Sunday School class. I was done with crayons damnit. My dad said No, I was ticked! To say the least. Sunday school started after church announcements. Once the announcements were done, the kids would leave and go upstairs to the school.

Well, sitting there and hearing the announcements whilst ticked, about what I, thought a coherent argument of, ya know, not wanting to color pictures of Jesus for the next hour, I heard a new one. The church was looking for Ushers. There was a sign up table on the way out. This was/is a lifelong commitment. So as the kids were asked to leave for Sunday School, I family asked my father again if I could just stay with him instead. He emphatically said no and shooed me away.

So, I calmly walked up to sign up counter right by the door, turned and looked towards him. He wasn’t paying attention, didn’t matter. I signed him up to be an usher. We had the same two first initials and last name. I ‘d forged his signature a couple times, teenage school issues, so I had a relatively good copy.

Two weeks later when he got the notice that he was supposed to usher, he was ticked. He couldn’t say, my son signed me up, I can/won’t do this. He had to save face. He had been attending this place since 1933 except for when in college or overseas. So my dad ended up becoming an usher for the next twenty years, every third Sunday at St. Paul’s Episcopal.

I got a butt whooping that today’s kids would never understand. Yet till he left the city, he showed up every three weeks to do his duty. He’s 92 now and still reminds me of how I got him.

Oh, my! I’m almost surprised he didn’t move or switch churches just to get out of it. That was a funny way to get revenge!

