Teenage Boy’s Dad And Stepmom Want Him To Skip Work To Babysit His Half Siblings, But He Refuses And Goes To Work Anyway

Imagine being 17 and working part time while also going to school. If your parents wanted you to skip work to babysit your siblings, would you do it, or would you refuse?

In this story, one teen boy is in this situation, and he refuses to skip work. Now, his dad and stepmom are both mad at him.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for going to work after being told I needed to babysit which meant my dad’s wife had to cancel her appointment and and be with my half siblings? This happened Saturday. I (17m) was scheduled to work. On Thursday Heather (dad’s wife) told me I needed to call out Saturday because she had a doctors appointment and someone had to babysit my half siblings (3 of them 3 and under). I told her I wasn’t calling out and she’d need to find someone else. My dad works Saturday’s and he told me his job was more important than mine and I didn’t need to be so locked in on work and school that I ignore my ‘family’ anyway so I should call out of work and enjoy the day of being a big brother.

But he refused to skip work.

I told him I wasn’t doing that and I’m going to work whether they like it or not. My dad left the house way early Saturday morning and then Heather told me her appointment was for 9 and she was leaving at 8 so I would watch the kids. Instead I skipped breakfast and left for work early and ate breakfast somewhere else. Heather was getting ready when I left. She tried calling me but I kept walking lol.

Heather was furious.

I got 10 calls from Heather before those stopped and then around lunch I got 5 calls and 4 texts from dad saying I was supposed to babysit and did I realize I cost Heather her appointment. I ignored his calls and texts. I got home around 3 and Heather was yelling and cussing me out saying I knew she had the appointment. My only response was she knew I wasn’t calling out of work. She tried to take my phone but I refused to hand it over.

His dad told him off, but he didn’t let it get to him.

Dad got home around 7 and he was mad too. He lectured me on leaving Heather without someone to babysit and on not taking the time to be there with my half siblings. He told me I might not want to be with them but as a member of the family and a member of the household I owe it to everyone to contribute and to make time to help out. He said my half siblings didn’t deserve to be walked out on like that and Heather didn’t deserve to miss a doctors appointment because I’m spiteful that he remarried and they want us to be a real family. He told me I need to start working on family relationships before I have none left. Then yesterday morning they expected me to apologize or to act remorseful but I’m not. I have zero regrets and I went to work as normal yesterday.

Work is important to him. It’s his plan to escape.

The reason I focus so hard on work and school is I do not want to live with them a second longer than I have to. I’m saving to get out and go no contact and I work every chance I get. My dad’s aware of what I’m up to but I don’t think he really believes I’m serious about it but I am. AITA?

Heather shouldn’t have made a doctor’s appointment at a time when she didn’t have someone available to watch her kids, or she should’ve hired a babysitter.

This teen boy didn’t do anything wrong by prioritizing his job.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks the dad needs to listen to his own advice.

This is good advice.

They’re not his kids.

They could’ve hired a babysitter.

Just because he’s a big brother does not mean he has to be a free babysitter.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.