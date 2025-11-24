Teenage Daughter Makes Plans To Go To New York Between Christmas And New Years, But Her Mom Expects Her To Cancel These Plans To Visit Her Stepdad’s Family

If you had to choose between visiting your family for the holidays or traveling with a few of your family members to New York to see Hamilton on Broadway, which would you choose?

The teenage girl in this story definitely wanted to choose the second option, and after running it past both of her parents, that’s the option she chose. The problem is that now her mom wants her to cancel her plans.

AITAH for choosing to go see Hamilton on Broadway for Christmas instead of going on a family trip? I (19F), am a full-time college student and also work part-time on the days I’m not at school. I also still live with both of my parents in separate houses (they’ve been divorced since I was very little). I almost never take time off work or school, so I can save my money. My mom remarried my step-dad when I was 11 or 12, and I’m at my mom’s house most of the time, only going to my dad’s every other weekend to hang out with my Dad and my half-sister.

Every holiday, my mom brings up a trip to see my step-dad’s family in Illinois, which is very far from where we live (around a two day drive), to which I never have time to go and/or it intervenes with holiday time that I would rather spend with my dad.

This year, my mom proposed we go for Christmas, and naturally, I declined the trip- and was met with “Since you never come to Illinois with us, you have to come for at least one trip to see your step-dad’s family.” As the conversation went on, I guilt tripped into the options of going for Thanksgiving (which would’ve been the same couple days near my 20th birthday), Christmas (which would’ve taken me away from my dad and sister for the holiday), or New Years… which is pretty much my only real option. Of course, I chose New Years.

A couple weeks ago, my half-sister’s mom invited me to see Hamilton on Broadway with my half-sister and their family during Christmas time, which I was on the fence about- considering it would be on a holiday still, but after talking to my dad about it, he told me “You’ll never get this opportunity again. Don’t worry about me,” so I said yes. I told my mom the details of the trip, that I wouldn’t be back until the 29th of December- and she seemed fine with it. Nothing was brought up to me about the Illinois New Years trip until today- when my mom send a picture of her time off request at work for the trip…. and she took off from the 25th of December to the 2nd of January- which definitely intervenes with the details of my trip to New York.

I wasn’t asked about anything dealing with this trip at all- and even then, the trip would still intervene with Christmas at my dad’s if I wasn’t going to New York. I assumed she just forgot about it and responded to the pictures with “Can we talk about what days we’re going when you get home because I’m still going to New York during that time?” I thought it would be an easy fix, we could just talk about pushing us leaving for Illinois back until the day after I get back from New York, but when my mom got home, things got very ugly- very quick.

I went up to my mom, bringing up the trip and asking if we could move it back a couple days, so I can do both trips. But I was met with yelling and more guilt tripping about “If you choose going to New York over going to Illinois for family, you’re a bad person.” I feel like I’m doing something wrong by denying the trip again, but I tried to have an adult conversation and was never asked about the trips details… AITAH?

Another person is team Hamilton.

This person loves the idea of seeing Hamilton over the holidays.

Her mom can’t really tell her what to do anymore.

She mom can’t force her to hang out with her stepdad’s family.

