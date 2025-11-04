Teenage Girl Drops Out Of High School Due To Stress At Home, But She’s Wondering If She’s Wrong For Not Wanting To Help With Her Younger Siblings

Imagine being the oldest daughter in the family with much younger siblings.

Would you be okay with helping care for them by doing diaper changes and cleaning up after them, or would you expect your parents to take care of your siblings while you focus on school?

In this story, one teenage girl was expected to help out with her younger siblings, and she was not at all happy to help. It seems like it messed with her mental health.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA if I do not want to take care of my younger siblings anymore? I am an 18-year-old who is second-born but the eldest daughter. I have been changing nappies and bathing my two youngest brothers almost everyday since I was 13. I envy my older brother because when he was studying for his high school senior year, he didnt have to babysit and was given plenty of time to study. To this day, he does not know how to change a nappy and is disgusted by it.

Feeling forced to help with her younger siblings really messed her up as far as school is concerned.

I have fully dropped out of my senior year of high school due to depression but I remember I still had to babysit. To be honest, it messed with my focus as in the middle of concentrating on studying I have to then clean up a dirty nappy. My mother is a germaphobe and cleans the whole house at least a couple times a day. She says that if she doesnt do this, the babies will be very sick. She wouldnt outright yell at me for not helping with my younger brothers but she would complain thst she had to do all this and that as well as taking care of them if I came home later than usual from hanging with friends.

Her mother seems to treat her like a babysitter or housekeeper instead of a daughter.

I am struggling with mental health and often times, I find it hard to leave my room and help out. She holds a grudge against me when I say I don’t feel like it, saying that she has it worse than me and theres no reason for me to be depressed. I want to go on a vacation someday but I worry about how to compensate for my mother if I am going to be gone for a month.

She needs to move out. Her mom is expecting her to act more like a parent to her siblings instead of a sibling. I wonder if there’s somewhere else she could live.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

It’s true. She has been parentified.

This person has a lot of questions.

They’re her mom’s kids, not hers.

This is a good summary of the situation.

She really needs to find a way to move out.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.