Teenage Girl Knows Her Mom Loves Her Half Sister But Doesn’t Love Her, But Her Grandparents Refuse To Believe It

AITA for saying I’m not loved by mom because she had me with dad and not the love of her life? I (16f) always knew my mom didn’t love me. She tolerated me, was fine around me mostly. But I knew she didn’t love me. She loved my half sister (24f). That was always super clear. My mom actually spent time with my sister, nurtured and praised her and she always made sure my sister knew her dad was the love of her life and no man compared.

Every year on the anniversary of her late partner’s death or his birthday or their anniversary, my mom and half sister would go spend the whole day together and they were unreachable. Mom was so different with me. I never spent any time with just her and even if we were spending time together with dad or my sister there, she didn’t take an interest in me.

She ignored requests for hugs. She ignored my achievements. When I’d ask her a question she wouldn’t always answer. She never told me she loved me. I don’t remember any hugs or physical affection of any kind (messing my hair, kisses on the top of my head, snuggles and stuff). She was like that with my sister but not me.

Mom also didn’t care when my sister denied we were sisters and would tell me I would never ever be her real sister. Mom was there a few of the times she said it and said nothing. She’s married to dad but I don’t know why. Most of the time it’s like she hates him. I think he genuinely loves her and is hurt that she doesn’t return it.

But I still wish my dad left when I was a baby and raised me himself. He tries to make up for mom but being unloving. But he can’t while we live with her. It’s an extra cruel torture to live with a parent who doesn’t give a damn. And others notice. I always got asked why mom didn’t show up for parents evenings or school plays and stuff like that but she did for my sister. She never missed a thing when it was her.

My mom’s parents always bury their head in the sand about it. They always look for us to take more family photos and wanted replicas of photos of my mom and sister but with mom and me. Mom always has excuses about why we can’t. There were weird/awkward moments when one of them asked for me and mom to pose for a photo and she ran to pose with my sister instead.

Mom will talk a lot about my sister’s dad being the love of her life and how much she misses him. She even talks about regretting that they only had one child and how she’d do anything to have more with him. I skipped Mother’s Day celebrations last month and it was noticed by my mom’s parents. Dad told me it was fine and he understood why I wanted to do something else. But mom’s parents asked so much questions about why and even with the answers they tried to say that our relationship would improve and questioning her love makes sense at my age but of course she loves me.

I told them she doesn’t. I know I’m not love dny my mom and it’s because she had me with dad and not the love of her life like she always talks about. I said if my half sister and I shared her dad it would be different and mom has never tried to hide that. It upset her parents and I told them to leave me alone. But they told me it’s wrong to say I know mom doesn’t love me and to act like she’s a bad person who doesn’t love me because I’m dad’s kid. That she would never deny her child love because of who their father is. Even weeks later I haven’t apologized and I don’t regret saying it either but they’re being such a pain about it. AITA?

