Teenage Girl’s Parents Agree To Let Her Officially Change Her Name, But Her Sister-In-Law Has Asked Her Why Dozens Of Times

Picking a baby name is one of the hardest decisions a parent can make.

Would you be upset if your child ended up not liking their name and actually hated it so much that they wanted to legally change it? Or would you be okay with them changing their name?

In this story, one teenage girl changes her name with her parents’ permission, but now her pregnant sister-in-law is worried that her baby on the way won’t like the name she picked out.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for making my pregnant SIL cry when she kept asking why I changed my name? My brother (30m) is married to Hailey (29f) and they’re expecting a baby together. Last year I (17f) officially changed my first name from Evelyn to Indie (which was a nickname form of my original middle name). My parents gave in after realizing how serious I was about being Indie and how I was not warming up to or growing into Evelyn.

Hailey wanted to know why she changed her name.

My brother and Hailey want an older/vintage name for their baby and Hailey asked me about 5 months ago why I disliked Evelyn enough to change the name. At the time she brought up how popular the name has become and how vintage is back. I told her I didn’t like vintage names and to me it sounded really old fashioned. I told her the popularity didn’t influence my decision. She wanted to know my reason for disliking older names and why I liked something like Indie instead. I didn’t mind her asking this first time.

But she didn’t just ask the one time.

She brought it up again a week later and she asked the same question and pressed more for why. She asked a third and a fourth time. I gave her the same answer and asked her why she kept asking me. I told her my answer wasn’t going to change. By the seventh time she asked she admitted she was worried her baby would hate having an older name and wanted to figure out what she could do to prevent what happened with me happening to her.

She also said she’d like me to rethink my name because she thought Evelyn was beautiful and she was sad I had chosen something like Indie over it.

She really needs to stop pestering her about her name change!

I asked her to stop so many times already and I even asked my brother to stop her. He told me I needed to understand it was the hormones. I can easily say she has asked me this more than 25 times by now. I’m not exaggerating that number either.

She thinks OP will regret the name change.

Two weeks ago when she brought it up again she felt like I had made a mistake changing my name and how 30 year old me wouldn’t be so against Evelyn. I told her 30 year old me can deal with it if that happens. She told me I didn’t really have a good reason to like the name and Indie seemed like the kind of name someone young likes but not someone older. Then yesterday happened and I kinda lost my temper.

She finally snapped.

She started out asking the same stuff and the baby is almost ready to be born so I know it’s coming to an end but she asked me to really think about why and help her because she couldn’t figure out what she’d do differently than my parents did. Then she said they really shouldn’t have let me change my name so young. I snapped and I told her to stop asking me the same question because my answer won’t change and her comments are not changing my mind because I don’t like old fashioned names. I told her I think they’re awful and I’m sick and tired of hearing about how much better they are and having her try to make me find a reason she finds acceptable. I told her just like she hates Indie, I hate Evelyn and she needs to let it go already. She burst into tears and my brother got so mad at me. My parents were also like why did I have to speak to her so harshly. AITA?

I can see how being asked the same question over and over and over and over again would be really frustrating. I don’t blame her for snapping. Hailey probably picked a really old fashioned name, and if she’s that concerned about it, maybe she should pick a different name or a more modern middle name to give her child options.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

A bully who cries is still a bully.

I think it’s because she’s pregnant and worried about the name she picked, but she really needed to stop asking after the first time.

Her parents probably have no idea just how annoying the sister-in-law has been.

Maybe the sister-in-law thinks she’s superior because she’s older than OP.

Anyone would snap after being asked the same question dozens of times.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.