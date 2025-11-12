Teenage Pilot Had An Amazing Time With His New Girlfriend, But She Dumped Him Out Of The Blue. When He Found Out Why He Got Public Revenge.

Getting dumped is no picnic, but it’s even worse when it’s unexpected and unexplained.

Homecoming Revenge Back in the 1990s, the summer before freshman in college, I met a girl at the mall. She was a senior in a high school near my old HS. I was in flight school at the time and would take her on flights over Niagara Falls and I flew her and her mom to the beach while I was building up my flight time.

She was absolutely stunning and we spent the entire summer having a blast together. When senior year started for her and college started for me, she dumped me out of the blue. Just one night. Bam. I was crushed. My busy schedule with flying and school took every minute I had, so I got over her pretty fast. Fast forward about month into college and I sit at a lunch table, completely random, and strike up a conversation with a dude. He asks my major, and I get talking about flying. The conversation turns to girls as they often did, and he mentions how easy it must be to get dates with girls because I can fly. I told him about this girl I dated over the summer and how I flew her and her mom to the beach for the weekend.

He immediately knew who I was. How? Well, it turns out this girl I dated all summer has a boyfriend that was away with his family in Europe. I sat at the lunch table and struck up a conversation with his best friend by complete randomness. My ex was still dating this guy and about to go to Homecoming together. Once her current boyfriend found out and that she and I had been hooking up all summer and she was telling him she’s a virgin, he was beyond upset.

He then asked me if I’d be up for revenge… And I said yes. He found me a blind date to their homecoming and I was in the limo with her current boyfriend when my ex came out to go to homecoming. She was in shock to find out we knew each other. She wouldn’t get in the car and ran back into the house. THEN!! She calls another guy she liked and this guy dumps his date at dinner to come take her to homecoming. Top tier twist: she won homecoming queen and everyone booed! She left the school weeks later. I’m leaving out a lot of details, too.

