Teenager Asked Her Dad’s Girlfriend To Leave The House During Her Friend Hangouts, So Her Words Left Her Feeling Unwelcome In Her Own Home

Learning to share space with new family members can be awkward, especially during the teenage years.

When one teen’s dad started dating a younger woman, she struggled to adjust to her presence in her life.

But when she tried too hard to connect, this teen’s blunt reaction left everyone feeling hurt.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for telling my dad’s girlfriend to leave when my friends are over? I (16) live with my dad and his girlfriend (32F), and normally things are fine.

Except when she has friends over to the house.

But whenever I have my friends over, she’s always around, trying to join in on everything we’re doing, and it makes me feel like I can’t just hang out and be myself. The other day, I had a few friends over, and she came into the room joking and talking with us like she was one of my friends.

Finally, the teen couldn’t contain her annoyance any longer.

I just told her maybe she should leave the house when my friends are over. She looked hurt and left, and I felt bad immediately.

At the same time, part of her felt justified.

But at the same time, I also feel like it’s my house too, and I should be able to have some privacy with my friends.

Now she wonders if she took things too far.

My dad told me I could have said it nicer and that I shouldn’t make her feel unwelcome, but I’m just not sure if I was wrong for saying what I said. AITA?

She wanted space, but she didn’t have to hurt feelings over it.

What did Reddit think?

According to this commenter, this teen took things way too far.

She shouldn’t be expected to leave her own home, no matter how annoying she might be.

This request definitely could have been phrased in a kinder way.

This user would have gone about it differently.

Teenagers have a lot to work through during their most turbulent years, but this one should move her tone to the top of the list.

Sometimes it’s not what you say, but how you say it that really stings.

