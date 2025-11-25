Teenager Tried To Negotiate Later Bedtimes For Gaming, But His Parents Clung Even Harder To Their Unfair Curfew Rules

Teenagers live for their hobbies, but parents don’t always seem to understand.

One teen’s weekend routines quickly became a flashpoint for conflict with his parents when they imposed an unnecessarily strict curfew, leaving him feeling frustrated and misunderstood.

AITA for wanting my curfews removed? I (16M) currently can’t stay awake past 8:00 p.m. (more specifically, can’t leave my room) or wake up earlier than 7 a.m. due to a curfew. Normally, I wouldn’t care since I have plenty of books to read, but more than a few times my gaming hobbies clash with the timeframe.

For clarification, I’m part of a few genres that have game nights at scheduled times, which often end up lasting or starting past 8—meaning I can’t join in.

I have tried asking for the removal of my curfew, but they denied it. I even tried negotiating by setting a specific amount of time to play instead, allowing me to play past 8 if I saved my hours. I also added that I only wanted this for the weekend so it wouldn’t interfere with my sleep, but they still denied it, stating that it’s not good for me to stay up later.

On top of that, I also host D&D sessions that start at 6 a.m. due to time zones, but they are trying to remove that too—even though I host it on weekends. Both times, their reasoning has been different. I’ve answered each concern, but now they just keep saying it’s “not good for me.”

I’ve had so many arguments over this that have ruined weekends and caused grudges. AITA?

It’s one thing to protect your teen, but it’s another to deny them any semblance of a hobby or a social life.

Parental boundaries are usually about protection, but in this case, they seemed to be more about control.

