Teenager Was Picking Up Her Mom From Work At An Elementary School, But A Stranger Accused Her Of Lying About Why She Was There

AITA for not explaining to a stranger what I was doing in a school parking lot? “I’m 16/F and I recently got my driver’s license, so my mom has been letting me drive her to/from work. She’s a teacher at an elementary school, so when I get out of my school for the day I drive over there to pick her up. There’s a specific part of the parking lot where you can wait if you’re picking someone up, so I was sitting in that part of the parking lot listening to music in the car.

A woman came up and said, “You know this spot is only for pickups and drop-offs, don’t you? You’re not allowed to just sit here.” I do know that, there’s a 15 minute time limit but I hadn’t been sitting there that long. So I just said, “I know, I’m picking someone up.” She didn’t believe me and she said sarcastically, “Oh really? You have a child that attends this school?”

I was annoyed so instead of explaining that my mom works there, I just said, “Yep, I sure do.” She made a face at me and walked away. Two minutes later this woman comes back with Erica, the lady who works in the front office in the elementary school, and I can hear her telling Erica, “Obviously she’s not old enough to have a child at this school, so she’s lying about her reason for being here.”

Erica saw that it was me in the car and asked, “Are you here to pick up your mom?” I said, “Yes.” Erica said, “Okay, I’ll let her know you’re here so that everyone can get on their way.” She kind of gave the woman a nasty look when she said it, so then the woman gave me a nasty look. She and Erica both went back into the school together.

When my mom came outside after, she asked, “What’s going on? Erica said you upset some woman out here.” I told my mom what happened, and she sighed and said, “I don’t know why you had to make a scene, you could’ve just told her why you were here.” I obviously could’ve done this but I was annoyed that she was hassling me. AITA for not just explaining?”

