Teens Followed A Forgotten Law Requiring Cars To Drag Logging Chains At Night, And Even The Judge Was Shocked When They Proved It Was Real

Small towns have a special kind of mischief that comes from boredom and a little too much curiosity.

So, what would you do if you and your teenage friends stumbled across an old law book and found a bizarre rule no one’s followed in decades?

Would you laugh and move on? Or would you test it out to see what happens?

In the following story, a group of teenage boys find themselves in this exact situation and do what any young boys would do.

Here’s what happened.

My ex coworker as a youth. As my title states, this is an ex-coworker from a job many years ago, when he was in his teens, so late 1950s to early 1960s. He shall be known as M. M grew up in a small town. When I say small, I mean one traffic light, a gas station, a diner, a post office, and a couple of other things. And a library (this factors in later). M and his buddies were bored. They didn’t have much to do in town, and the next bigger town was an hour drive one way (knowing his age, it was up hill both ways).

While at the library, they found something fun to do at night.

So they were as teens, with cars, bored and decide to go to the library. They find a book. And in this time, they find the perfect nighttime activity. Giddy with excitement, they get their supplies. When it becomes nighttime, M and his friends get into their cars and start driving down the roads and criss-cross through the small town, making lots of racket. Nothing dangerous, and they’re driving below the speed limit. About an hour later, the town’s ONE sheriff pulls the guys over and gives them tickets for disturbing the peace and a summons to appear in court.

The boys wanted to ask one question.

In court, they stand before the judge (known now as J).. J reads the case details and asks how they plead. M has been nominated as a speaker for the group and informs J as such, with his friends agreeing. M: “Your honor, my friends have elected me to speak on their behalf. And before we go further, can I ask a question?” J: “Proceed.” M: “When we enter our plea, may I explain why we did it?”

According to the boys, they were actually innocent.

J: “Absolutely.” M: “Well then, your honor, for the charge of disturbing the peace, we plead guilty since we in fact were. BUT your honor, we had good cause.” The judge is equal parts irritated and intrigued. J says: “OK, I need to hear this. Proceed.” M: “Thank you, your honor. Essentially, we are both guilty and innocent. Guilty because we did do what it claims on the ticket. We are innocent because what we DID is actually a law.” J: “Come again?”

The clerk went to the library and got the book.

M: “Well, we were in the library and found a copy of the laws for the town. And inside of it we found this law: All horseless carriages MUST drag 8 feet of logging chain with links of 3/4 inch behind itself at night.” J: “Clerk, go to the library and bring this book.” A few minutes later, the clerk brings it before the judge. J: “Show me.”

Needless to say, the book was revised.

M: “Give me a moment, sir” (paws through until finding the page). M: “Here, your honor.” The Judge looks at it and sure enough, there is in fact a law describing what M claimed. J: “Their charges are dismissed, but don’t do it again because it will not be in this book.

