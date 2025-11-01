The Actress Playing Angelica On Broadway’s Hamilton Has Something To Say About Internet Tolls Criticizing Their Cast

The Broadway play Hamilton is one of the most popular of all time, and with good reason. As with all plays, each cast of actors brings their own unique approach to the play.

Unfortunately, people don’t always like every cast, and when the actress playing Angelica, Jisel Soleil Ayon, saw some comments online, she decided to make a TikTok video about why it is such a big problem.

Her video begins with her saying, “I am currently Angelica in Hamilton on Broadway, and we just finished the show, so I am getting ‘unready’ and I need to rant for a second. I need to rant, and I’m going to be sassy.”

Oh, this is going to be good.

Moments later, she says, “The epidemic of bootlegs, I’m going to talk about it. We’re talking about bootlegs. For a while, they have felt pretty harmless, and it’s fine, but I have seen more bootleg clips in the last week than I have ever seen in my three years in Hamilton.”

People really aren’t supposed to be recording at the theater.

She then calls those out who are doing the recording, “I see so many of you because your either your case or your camera, the literal lens on your camera, are reflecting the stage light. In ‘Room Where It Happens’, I clocked like five in yesterday’s show.”

Wow, that is a lot of people recording

Then she gets to another complaint, “They come up on TikTok and everybody’s commenting all of these judgments on the page. And look, when you come see a show, have all the judgements you want.” She goes on, “But if you have not seen the show live, if you have not seen the cast, I don’t want to see a single negative comment in the comments.”

I’m not really sure that is fair. People can have their opinions.

Later in the video, she says, “I read every single one of them. My friends send me those videos, I don’t miss them. The rest of the cast they see them too. We go through the comments and we read them. And we are real people and we have real feelings.”

I can see why this would be hurtful, but that seems like it is just part of what actors should expect when they act in front of people. Those who see their show, regardless of where they see it, are going to share their opinion, good or bad.

At the end of the video, she says, “It’s hurtful, it’s hurtful to people’s reputation. It’s hurtful to their feelings. We are real people. Stop forgetting that. Stop forgetting that you don’t live in a vacuum online! Ok, enough. Enough from me.”

I get where she is coming from, but if she wants to be an actress in a major play, she needs to get used to it.

The full video is much longer and she gives a lot more detail, so make sure to check it out and see what you think.

Let’s take a look at the video.

@jiselsayon What’s that old saying? If you don’t have anything nice to say (about someone’s performance), don’t say anything at all (in the comments). It goes something like that #musicaltheatre ♬ original sound – Jisel Soleil Ayon

