Their Daughter’s Boyfriend Got Her Pregnant, But Now He’s Also Pressuring Them To Sell Him Their Car

Raising an unexpected child is a challenge very few people in life are ready to take on. An unexpected grandchild? That’s a whole other story.

What would you do if your child’s irresponsible partner got them pregnant, then started pressuring you for your car for their new family? One woman recently asked Reddit for wisdom on this very conundrum.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for not selling our extra car to our adult child’s SO

We are foster parents and took guardianship of a teenager, female, at 15 1/2 after having had her for a little over a year.

She had said she wanted this when the options were laid out for her, none of which involved leaving our home unless that’s what she wanted.

Seems like these people really care for her.

We have done everything to try and help her be successful, and were probably too easy on her to be honest.

Well over the summer she moved on with her boyfriend and got herself pregnant.

For context she just turned 18 in August.

Yikes, that’s a tough situation.

She is a senior in high school and supposedly going to graduate in December now.

We still send her money every so often for food and pay her phone bill.

Her boyfriend totaled his car last year and we let him borrow our extra car for a couple months in which time they used and abused it.

These parents are so patient.

He did get another car but it’s a POS.

Lately they have been trying to buy this car from us.

My husband, whose name the vehicle is in, has told them no it’s going to be his daily driver once it’s fixed and street legal (it needs some minor repairs and new tags as they are expires).

A fair boundary to set.

They keep on us how they don’t understand why we don’t sell it to them we don’t use it etc.

Part of me wants to just give in as I hate confrontation and the extra money would be nice.

But having the extra car has been a life saver multiple times in the past and will be in the future.

This kid sounds pretty ungrateful.

So AITA for not selling it to them?

Great intention, poor execution on the part of the parents. Let’s see what Reddit had to say.

Most pointed out the reality of the situation.

Other folks brought some nuance to the discussion.

Everyone encouraged letting them be.

One person gave the original poster some tough love.

And another emphasized their point.

They’re going to have to find somewhere else to bring a baby on board.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.