Tired Traveler Faced Nonstop Kicks From The Kids Behind Her, So She Made Sure The Lax Mom Got An Earful

Airplanes are strange little worlds where personal space suddenly becomes a group project.

That social contract was soon broken when a tired traveler felt non-stop kicking from the little legs behind her.

When it became clear the kids’ mother had no intention of stopping the behavior, the traveler had to take matters into her own hands.

Aitah for now allowing a single mother to sleep on flight? 4-hour flight at like 4 a.m. from HI to CA. Mother sits in the aisle, I’m in a window. Her two kids (tablet kids) are behind me. Before takeoff, they’re just kicking my seat while she “rests her eyes.”

So this traveler decides she’s not putting up with this — not today.

I wake her up and ask her to stop her children from kicking my seat. She said, “That’s just what kids do.” I tell her, yeah, with a lack of parenting, absolutely they will do what kids do — but it’s up to her to stop the behavior.

So she continues to not allow this mom an ounce of shuteye.

Every time they kick, I interrupt her sleep to curb the behavior. It finally stopped, and we all got some sleep.

And obviously, the mom didn’t approve.

At the end, when we all were leaving, I thanked her, and she called me an “***.” She said I’m a grown adult who should have dealt with kids being kids.

But this traveler stands by what she did.

I understand what stress travel brings, but I don’t think she should have been able to rest while others suffer — regardless of the single mom issues. AITA?

Maybe it wasn’t the most diplomatic move, but at least it helped everyone sleep more comfortably.

What did Reddit make of all this?

This rude mother clearly doesn’t know a thing about discipline.

Some noisy giggles here and there? Fine. But full-on kicking? Nope.

If no one else around her rowdy kids gets to sleep, so why should the mom who’s enabling it all?

Maybe strangers should get involved more often — within reason, of course.

This mom may have claimed she was overreacting, but it was a good thing her kids finally learned some consequences.

Her intervention might have earned her a few glares, but some peace at 30,000 feet was worth it.

