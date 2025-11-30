TJ Maxx Cashier Offered To Open A Credit Card, But When The Customer Refused The Cashier Wouldn’t Take No For An Answer

Almost every time you go to a store these days, you will be offered a store-branded credit card, which isn’t surprising given how much money the stores can make off of them.

Normally, if you just say no thank you, the employee will drop it, but that isn’t what happened to the TJ Maxx shopper in this video.

In her video, she explains what happens, “I just had a very interesting TJ Maxx experience. I was at the checkout counter, and the girl comes up and starts ringing up my stuff. Very kind, and then randomly asks me if I’m over the age of 18. I said, ‘Yes.’ She said, ‘Will you be checking out with a TJ Maxx credit card?'”

Ahh, She should have known. Stores really love getting people to sign up.

The story goes on, “No, not today.” She replied.

But the worker wouldn’t let it go. “Are you interested in applying?”

To which the TikToker says, “I’m good, thank you.”

The employee just kept on pushing, “Well, if you apply, you can get 5% off, or 5% cash back, or 10% off or something at all of these stores right here.”

She once again says, “No, really, I’m good. Thank you though.”

This cashier really just isn’t letting it go.

The back and forth went on for a little bit longer before the cashier brought up something weird. She said, “Well, not only would you receive the 10% off, 5% cash back at every one of these stores listed here, you can also help me.”

What? The TikToker said, “I was like, excuse me?”

Yeah, that would be really confusing.

The worker responded, “You can help me reach my daily goal of how many people I can get to open a credit card.”

Wow, that is just trying to guilt a customer into opening a card they don’t want. This shouldn’t be allowed by the store.

TikTok/taylorkornFortunately, the TikToker kept saying no. She ended her video by saying, “I appreciate the honesty, but I don’t know. It was just weird. I’m making something out of nothing, but I just wanted to talk about it because I thought it was very very strange.”

That is really strange. I know the stores put a lot of pressure on employees to sell these cards, so it is hard to blame the worker.

The store shouldn’t make its customers uncomfortable like this.

Watch the full video below to see the entire interaction between these two. It really goes beyond what is professional.

@taylorkorn i love tjmaxx but i just had a VERY STRANGE interaction with the checkout lady. just wanted to share #tjmaxx #creditcard ♬ original sound – taylorkorn

