Tourist Tries To Get To The Perfect Spot To Pose For A Picture, But She Takes One Step Too Many And Falls Into A Canal In Venice

Getting that perfect photograph while on vacation is really important, whether it is just for yourself or to share with your followers.

The woman in this video tried to get to the exact right spot, but she took one too many steps and it ended in disaster. But at least she has a good attitude about it.

The video begins with her walking down some steps in Venice toward a canal, and the caption says, “Bad day? I had worse.”

She walks down a couple more steps before reaching what should be the bottom, and the song playing in the background is, “Dumb ways to die…So many dumb ways to die.” Which seems very appropriate.

You can see exactly what is going to happen, but it is fun watching anyway.

When she should be turning around, she mistakenly takes one more step, falling deep into the canal water. Oops!

We’ve all done dumb stuff before, lucikly it isn’t always caught on video.

The video continues playing the “Dumb ways to die” song for a moment while she struggles in the water.

This is just too funny. I kind of feel bad for her since she is dressed nicely and clearly getting ready for a photo shoot or something.

But the fact that she posted the video indicates that she is seeing some humor in it, so I’ll laugh along.

Take a few seconds to watch it for yourself; it is well worth your time.

The video can be seen here:

The people in the comments enjoyed the video as well.

This commenter wonders what she was trying to do.

LOL, the more you know.

You can’t walk on water lady!

Yikes!

