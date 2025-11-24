Twelve-Year-Old Tried To Explain Why The Cables Were Essential To Her New Apple Computer, So When His Mom Didn’t Listen, He Had To Teach Her The Hard Way

Every tech-savvy kid knows the struggle of explaining computers to parents who just want things to “look neat.”

No cables? No problem. When I was 12, my mom got an Apple ][+ computer. I set it up for her after carefully reading all the manuals. Back then, manuals were actually useful and contained a lot of good information. The computer had two external hard drives, a modem, a monitor, and a printer. Everything was connected with various cables.

Once everything was set up, his mother had a few notes.

My mom used it for a couple of days and then said to me, in an exasperated voice, “These cables are all over the place and it’s driving me crazy! Clean it up so there are no cables!” I had explained to her several times that the cables were necessary, but she just wasn’t hearing it.

So he decided this was a lesson she would just have to learn the hard way.

OK, I unplugged every cable from every external piece of the computer system and put them in a box. She walked into her den and said, “Now this is what it should have looked like from the beginning. Keep it this way from now on.”

Of course, it eventually dawned on her.

A few minutes later, she called me back into the den. “The computer won’t turn on.” “Of course,” I said, “there are no cables. There’s no way to get power to the computer and no way for the computer to talk to any of the other devices.”

Now, she was beginning to see the light.

She grumbled for a moment but then had me reinstall everything so it worked. Sometimes, to get people to understand a concept, you have to give them exactly what they ask for.

Sounds like everyone got on the same page eventually!

In the end, this tech-challenged mother finally learned that those unsightly cords were a necessary evil.

