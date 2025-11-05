Utility Worker Told Angry Driver He Didn’t Own The Tanker Truck Blocking The Air Pump, So She Got A Deputy Involved And Ended Up Exposing Herself

Some people are so confident in being wrong that you almost have to admire it.

That’s not my tanker truck lady I just got off a 14-hour shift (I work for a utility company), which took place about 5 a.m. in a smaller suburb of the Twin Cities in January. I stopped for gas at the local Stop and Rob and a few snacks for my upcoming shift at 2 p.m. (another 14-hour shift—lots of overtime). I pull into the station, and the tanker truck is there for a delivery. I get out, fuel up my run-of-the-mill boring box on wheels, and start to go into the store.

About 5 feet from the entrance, I hear a slight squealing of tires and watch a monstrosity of an SUV (a Lincoln Navigator, I think) roar around the tanker and park about 1 foot behind it. I was already beat tired, and didn’t really think anything of it since people do drive a little nuts around here. I’m in the store looking at what kind of garbage I can eat for the day, and maybe a couple of energy drinks for later that night. This is when the fun begins. M(me) (CL)crazy lady (SD)Sheriff’s deputy. CL: “Hey…hey you..HEY!” Me: (I just turn my head to look at a lady staring right at me.)

CL: “You need to move your truck.” M: (Puzzled look on my face.) CL: “YES- I’M TALKING TO YOU! You need to move your truck now!” M: (Me pointing to the salt-crusted SUV at pump #5.) “You mean that car?”

CL: “NO! The tanker truck. It’s blocking the tire pump. My tire light is on and I need to fill it up now- I’m in a big hurry!” (The funny thing is those tire fillers have about a 20-foot retractable hose on them). M: “That’s not my semi.” CL: “I JUST WATCHED YOU WALK INSIDE 30 SECONDS AGO!” M: “That’s not my truck!” (Now, I’m beginning to wonder why she thought I was the truck driver. We probably have on the same HiViz yellow coats with silver reflective stripes, which are just as common as blaze orange during deer season.)

M: “That’s not my truck, I don’t work here, and get the **** away from me!” (At this point, one of the local Sheriff deputies walks in right before I tell her to get the **** away from me. I see them here quite a bit in the morning to get coffee.) SD: Walks over and asks, “Is there a problem here?” CL: “This guy needs to move his truck- it’s blocking the tire pump. I’m in a big hurry, and one of my tires is low.” M: (to the SD): “My car is over there on pump #5, and I don’t know why this lady thinks I’m the semi driver.” (At this point, I’m wondering where the driver is- either in the back office doing paperwork or destroying one of the toilets in the restroom).

SD to CL: “OK, show me what you’re talking about.” (They both go outside and walk to the back of the tanker truck.) I pay for gas and snacks, and here comes the truck driver out of the restroom (it will probably need a power washing). As I’m walking out to my car, I see the deputy pointing to the back of her car, and they were talking about something (I couldn’t hear them). SD and CL walk back inside the store just as the truck driver was walking out (yup, he was wearing a similar HiViz coat). I put the snacks in my car, and now curiosity has struck me. I walked over to CL’s SUV and saw that it had whiskey plates on it.

Maybe it’s her, maybe it’s her husband’s- don’t know. Then I saw it. I couldn’t believe my eyes. THE ******* LICENSE PLATES SHOWED OCT 2018. THEY WERE 14 MONTHS EXPIRED! I got a good laugh from that and I hope CL got a ticket for expired tabs. I went home and got some rest.

