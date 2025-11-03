Vacationing Couple Were Set To Watch A Romantic Sunrise, But Then She Pointed Out A Mistake He’d Made, And Their Entire Relationship Was Thrown Into Question

When you’re in a long-term relationship, it’s no secret that you can get on one another’s nerves every now and then.

But a solid couple knows how to navigate this, giving one another a little space when required and never resorting to petty insults or mean behavior.

So when the woman in this story found out that her boyfriend reacted negatively to something she thought was a joke, she was disoriented to say the least.

AITA for pointing out my boyfriend’s mistake? My boyfriend and I are both in our mid-thirties, and have been together for two years. We are currently on a trip. The guide told us the night before that sunrise would be at 7:14, so I woke my boyfriend up at 6:54 so he wouldn’t miss it.

When I did, he said the sun had already risen because theres light outside. I clarified that the sky gets light before sunrise and told him he didn’t have to come if he didn’t want to. He then checked his phone and said, “Okay, I’ll go.” I responded, “Didn’t you say the sun had already risen?” but not in a rude way – kind of laughing.

When we were walking, he called me “annoying.” I tried to have him sit next to me to watch the sunrise together, but he gave me the cold shoulder and just stood there. He then didn’t talk to me for the rest of the day, so I mirrored him. This isn’t the first time he’s been this petty, and I’ve told him before it feels like a deal breaker.

The next day he came up to me and said, “You apologize.” I told him, “You should be the one to apologize, as I could have just left you sleeping – at least thank me for waking you up so you didn’t miss the sunrise.” He stormed off.

He also makes jokes at my expense, including criticizing people of my culture, even though I’ve told him before I don’t like it. Was I wrong for pointing out his mistake? Would it be wrong for us to break up over this? AITA?

Both of their behavior seems a little unkind, but the fact that he has stonewalled her all day?

Not acceptable.

Honestly, he really doesn’t come off well from this at all.

When petty behavior like this is a staple of a relationship, you have to wonder why the couple even want to be together.

She says that he mocks people of her culture, and he stonewalls her to boot.

This isn’t a guy worth wasting any more time with.

