What Would You Do If You Checked In To Your AirBnB And You Found A Camera Turned On Sitting On The Counter? Is This Even Legal?

AirBnB offers great places to stay throughout the world, which is why it is one of the most popular short-term rental companies anywhere.

The downside is that since each home is owned by an individual and not the company, sometimes it is hard to know what is going to happen when you stay there.

When a TikToker checked in, he noticed something very disturbing. His video had the caption of, “Checked into our AirBnB and found this…”

He then said, “So, we got to our AirBnB last night, it’s a nice place, there is one thing that I’m not sure about. Maybe you can help me out…”

Ok, what’s the problem?

He then cuts to a wireless camera that is turned on and sitting on the counter. He says, “Is that allowed in AirBnB’s?”

I would have to think that it is not. That is quite an invasion of privacy.

He continues, “Is that standard practice?”

I’ve heard of Air BnB operators having cameras outside the house to keep things secure, but inside seems way out of line.

The video concludes with him saying, “I don’t reckon that it should be allowed.”

He is definitely right. I would put something over the camera and complain to AirBnB corporate right away.

Take a minute to watch the video for yourself and see what you think about it.

The people in the comments below had some great advice:

This person says to put a towel over it and check for hidden cameras.

Here is someone who posted the official rules from AirBnB.

I’m with this commenter, I would not be ok with it.

This is a major violation of privacy.

