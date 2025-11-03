Wife Gets Constantly Woken Up By The Whistling Sound Of Her Husband’s CPAP Machine, So She Wakes Him Up To Fix The Problem

Sleep is essential for health and a peaceful household.

AITA for waking my husband up when his CPAP is whistling My husband and I have been together for 9 years. He has sleep apnea, and will snore incredibly loud without his CPAP. We wake up at the same time in the morning and work the same hours. I go to sleep at a fairly normal time. He always comes to bed later than I do.

Everything is usually fine. Until recently, his CPAP has been whistling at a frequency that drives me insane. He’s swapped hoses and masks, but the whistling and hissing persist. He can adjust his mask to stop the whistling for a short time.

If I’m not already asleep when he comes to bed, I won’t be able to sleep. If, when he’s coming to bed at 1 to 2 a.m., he wakes me up, I won’t be able to get back to sleep. Being woken up stinks, obviously. But I am sleep deprived and groggy and cranky when his mask starts whistling. I will wake him to adjust it, which makes him cranky. He says he can’t help it.

I think he needs to have a sleep study. This is a constant disagreement. And honestly, the only disagreement we really have. The whistling and hissing sound does not bother him.

AITA for waking him up nightly, when he’s keeping me awake? I want him to visit the doctor and maybe get a new fitting for his mask. Or see what’s up with a sleep study. This can’t be good for his sleep apnea if there isn’t a good seal.

Sometimes, the smallest noises cause the loudest conflicts.

