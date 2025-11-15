Wife Is A Dedicated Author Who Is Writing A Novel, But When He Got Inspired By Her And Decided To Use AI To Write, She Said He Was Cheating

The debate around AI is getting heated. Some people stand by it, some caution others about its dangers.

But what would you do if you were passionate about an art form and someone used AI to do it and regarded themselves at the same level as you?

In this story, a man wonders if he’s in the wrong for using AI to write after feeling inspired by his author wife.

Let’s read the whole story and the comments.

AITA My wife feels im stealing her “thing?” I (31M) decided to start writing a book again. I tend to get the urge to write every few years, but it usually fades after a day or two. This time, though, I’ve felt serious about it. I’m at around 30k words right now and have even put together an outline, a character bible, and other resources to help keep track of the world-building (it’s a fantasy book). My wife (29F) has been writing a dark romance novel for the past 5 years, and in some ways, I think that’s what made me want to start writing seriously again.

He was inspired by her.

She’s been really dedicated to it, but it hasn’t been easy for her, she’s had a lot of self-doubt about the process, and making all of her own tools with her book. She even printed the whole thing off for hand notes and everything. Over the last few days, my wife has been mopey, and I asked what was wrong.

She noticed he was writing as well.

She said she’s envious and upset because I’m apparently “good at everything” and that writing was the one thing she had to herself.

She feels like I’m taking that away from her, especially since I’ve been making so much progress. She’s even said she wants to toss her own project because of it.

But he’s getting some help…

To be fair, I’ve put a lot of work into my project, and I even use tools like AI to help with fleshing out themes and ensuring continuity, avoiding plot holes, and even brainstorming. I told her she could use the same tools, but she said it feels like “cheating” to her. I didn’t mean to make her feel like I’m stealing her thing, but I dont think it should be barred either. AITA?

Companies are making use of published works, without permission, as a way of doing machine learning…

So his wife has a reason to feel bothered by his trivializing her craft.

