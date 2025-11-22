Wife Learns Her Husband Still Loves His Ex, And Now She’s Questioning Whether Their Relationship Was Ever Real

Nothing hurts quite like realizing the person you built your life with may have built theirs around someone else.

So, what would you do if you discovered your husband still loved the woman he dated before you, even though he insists he wants to stay married and keep your family together?

Would you stay for the sake of your family? Or would you feel betrayed and consider leaving?

In the following story, one woman deals with this exact scenario and is not sure what to do now. Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for feeling betrayed even though my husband treats me well and says he still wants our family together? Hi everyone, I (32F) have been married to my husband (38M) for 12 years. We met while I was interning at his company while I was still in college. We got married before I even graduated. We have two sons (7 and 5). My husband owns a construction and architecture firm, and we work together. Until recently, I thought we had a happy marriage. But a few weeks ago, I accidentally found out that my husband is still in love with his ex-girlfriend. I overheard it completely by chance.

She overheard something that caused her to break down.

I was supposed to stay home that day, but I decided at the last minute to go to the office. When I arrived, he was talking with one of his close friends. His ex had apparently left her husband and was struggling financially. She had reached out to my husband for help finding a place to live, and he was helping her. Then I heard him say, “My heart still races when I’m around her.” I froze. It felt like the air left my lungs. I started crying uncontrollably. Some of our employees saw me, sat me down, and gave me water. Then my husband came.

Then, he said this.

Later, when I confronted him, he said that when his ex got married, he decided it was time for him to settle down too, and that I was a good match for him at that time. He said our lifestyles, values, and families aligned well. He told me he truly values me and never wanted to hurt me. He said, “I couldn’t marry the woman I loved, but you did marry the man you love. I didn’t want you to go through the same pain, so I worked hard to make sure you were happy.” He also said, “Marriage requires work, but you never had to work for it, because I worked to give you a perfect marriage.”

Now, she feels betrayed and is unsure what to do.

To be fair, we’ve never had any major issues. Our families get along extremely well. We even live really close, which makes childcare easy. We often travel together while our parents look after the kids. But hearing that he’s still in love with someone else broke something inside me. He told me, “You’re the most important person in my life. I don’t want to break our family apart. I want our kids to grow up happy.” Then he said, “I know you’d never leave the kids. If you ever wanted to remarry, you’d want someone who treats you and them well. So why can’t that person be me?” I’m completely lost. Should I stay in this marriage? Can I ever truly forgive this? AITA?

Wow! That’s such a terrible situation for any woman.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think she should do.

