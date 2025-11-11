Wife Supported Her Husband’s Decision To Join The Marine Corps By Reminding Him To Study For The Test, But She Learned That He’s Planning On Cheating

You can’t always cheat your way to success.

This woman and her husband are struggling financially, especially with a toddler.

Her husband decided to join the Marine Corps to improve their financial situation, but instead of studying for the test, he’s considering taking a dangerous shortcut.

AITA for wanting my husband to study for his ASVAB instead of relying on his recruiter helping him cheat? I (23F) am a stay-at-home mom to our 3-year-old daughter. My husband (25M) and I got married in 2021. We separated for about a year and a half and recently got back together. Right now, he’s our only source of income, and we’re struggling financially.

He recently decided to join the Marine Corps with his brother, and honestly, this opportunity could really change our lives. The issue is that he’s not taking it seriously. When he first took the ASVAB practice test, he scored a 4 or 6, which was very low. After that, I stepped in and helped him study. With that effort, he brought his score up to a 15 on the real test. That’s still not a passing score (you need at least a 20), but it showed real progress.

Now, he’s eligible to retake the test, and I’ve been urging him to study again so he can finally pass. But he just keeps putting it off, saying he’ll “start tomorrow.” Two weeks went by with no effort. When I finally pushed him on it, he told me his recruiter said something to him. That he could just bring his phone into the test and cheat if he needed to. I don’t even know if that’s true, but the idea completely bothers me.

First, because as a Christian and just as a person, I don’t believe cheating is the right way to do anything, especially something this important. Second, I’m terrified of the consequences if he gets caught. Isn’t that automatic disqualification?

We’re depending on this. He sold his car, mine broke down, and he’s barely making anything at an under-the-table job. We’re out of options, and I’m honestly scared we won’t have a home in a couple of months if this doesn’t work out. When I try to talk to him about this, he gets angry with me and acts like I’m overreacting or don’t believe in him.

But I do believe in him! I just want him to actually try. He has a history of taking shortcuts. He barely graduated high school because he cheated a lot and was treated like a star athlete. But this is real life now. There’s so much at stake. So, AITA for insisting he study and not take a risky shortcut, even though he swears he has it “handled”?

