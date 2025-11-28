Wife Told Her Husband She’d Still Go On Their Family Vacation If He Was Too Busy With Work, So He Told Her She Was Being Unreasonable

At some point, “maybe next time” stops being good enough.

So, what would you do if your husband canceled a long-awaited family vacation at the last minute because of work… again? Would you just accept it and move on? or would you threaten to take the kids and go anyway?

In the following story, one wife finds herself in this situation and chooses the latter. Here’s what happened.

AITA for telling my husband I’ll go on vacation with the kids and my best friend if he’s too busy with work? My husband and I have been married for over 4 years. Our son is 3, and our daughter is 16 months old. My husband has a busy schedule, due to both his day job and his business after that, and on Saturdays (and sometimes if I’m ok with it, Sundays). We had planned to go to Spain for a couple of weeks at the end of December. Like we’ve bought tickets, booked a hotel, and talked about how we’ll spend our two weeks there.

Her husband’s business is once again interfering with family time.

Last weekend, he asked if we could postpone our trip to the end of June. Like a literal six months after we’re supposed to go. I said no, it was so unfair that he was pulling this at the last minute. He asked me to understand that his business required him to suddenly change his plans, that it was important, that he’d been looking forward to this downtime as much as I had. To provide more context, this isn’t the first time this has been an issue. His business hours had been an issue over the past 2 to 3 years. He’d made changes and organized his hours better, and his job had become wfh too, so we had struck a balance that I could be ok with. But his business hours again started infringing on our family time, and he’d been promoted to a managerial role at his day job, so he was now going in to work on some days too.

Now, he thinks that she’s being unreasonable.

I told him I’d been looking forward to this for so long, counting days till our vacation. I told him I’ll be going regardless of whether he wants to come or not, and if he doesn’t want to come, we can get a refund, and my best friend can go in his place. Admittedly I was just lashing out I have no idea of the logistics of it. Yesterday I asked him again what his plan was. He tried to show me messages from his clients to show how busy he was during that period, but I told him I didn’t care. He gave me his word. According to him, I’m being unreasonable. AITA?

Eek! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but maybe he should see her side of it more.

Let’s check out what advice the people over at Reddit have.

He would want his GF to go.

This woman handled a similar situation perfectly.

There’s a song about this type of thing.

For this person, he needs to keep his promises at some point.

She should go anyway. He’s robbing his wife and children of enjoying themselves because he doesn’t know how to manage clients or time.

