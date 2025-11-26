Woman Adopts Cat, But Her Roommate Wants Her To Rehome The Cat Because Her Boyfriend Is Allergic

If you had a roommate whose boyfriend was allergic to cats, would you still adopt a cat, or would you think that would be a bad idea?

AITA for keeping my cat even though my roommates boyfriend is allergic My roommate who I have 10 months left on the lease with is demanding I get rid of the cat l adopted two weeks ago because her boyfriend is allergic and is having “severe” allergic reactions even when he is not around my apartment or my roommate. She knew he was allergic before I adopted the cat and told me I could get the cat if I took precautions to reduce the allergens. An expectation was set that we would see how things go for two weeks – I really meant a little longer than that but she took it literally.

I foolishly said that if in a a week or two after trying the stuff to reduce allergens then I’d see about rehoming the cat. I know this was dumb, and it was dumb for both of us to agree to this as I don’t think I could ever actually get rid of a cat like that, especially one that is as sweet and cute and perfect as mine. Her boyfriend hasn’t taken any allergy medication because he feels it’s unnecessary.

So now my roommate basically texted me demanding that it’s been two weeks and that it’s not working out and that I have to get rid of my cat. My roommate says she doesn’t want her boyfriend to be allergic to her and is asking when she can expect the cat to be gone. I’ve gone above and beyond to limit the allergens – buying allergy-reducing food, allergy-reducing spray, air purifier, vacuuming regularly, buying claritin for the boyfriend – and I feel my roommates boyfriend should at least try taking allergy medication. He’s acting like I’m asking him to take crazy illegal drugs.

I think she’s scared that he’s not going to want to hang out with her anymore. It’s creating a lot of tension and she’s saying that I’m going back on our agreement. However, I think she needs to wait longer because the allergen reducing food I have takes 3-4 weeks to even start kicking in, and I think her bf needs to try allergy meds. I don’t want to get rid of her, she is also my ESA and I have legal documentation stating that.

If I absolutely have to I can move her to my boyfriends house who has no pets but I really don’t want to and I think she’s being a bit unreasonable since her boyfriend doesn’t live with us and technically should have no say anyways. I acknowledge that there is a certain level of not coolness in me technically going back on our agreement, but neither of us should have even agreed to that. Would I be a jerk if I kept my cat?

