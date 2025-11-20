Woman Always Has Dinner Ready When Her Girlfriend Gets Home From Work, But Her Girlfriend Gets Home Before Her And She Ends Up Eating Dinner Alone

Imagine having a partner who gets home from work later than you every day of the week except one. Would you have dinner ready and waiting when they got home?

Would you expect them to have dinner ready for you on the one night a week you get home later than they do?

In this story, one woman would answer yes to both of those question, but her girlfriend keeps letting her down. Now, her girlfriend’s upset, and she’s wondering if she was too rude.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for being frustrated at my girlfriend for not having dinner ready for me after work, when I always have dinner ready for her after work? I (24f) generally maintain the house that me and my girlfriend (23/f) live in, and pay the majority of rent. We both work full time jobs, my girlfriend has only had her job for the past 2ish months and gets off later than me every day but one (we work roughly the same hours). On the topic of jobs, mine generally pays more, so we pay a fair percentage of rent, but I generally pay for groceries, dates, and most other things we need.

Her girlfriend doesn’t seem to be as thoughtful as she is.

This is not new and with help I have gotten over frustrations about feeling like the split of chores, cooking, and expenses are heavier on me than her. But since she has had her job, I have made sure there is dinner ready, or 10 minutes out from being ready for her when she gets home. Every Tuesday, she gets off at 6pm and I get off at 8:30pm, and for the last two weeks, she has made dinner for herself, or eaten out and not gotten me anything. Before that, I was cooking for us when I got home around 9pm.

She told her girlfriend why she’s upset.

These last two weeks, I have expressed that it feels unfair that I have dinner ready for her when she gets home 4/5 work days, and I cook and clean both weekend days. To get to the point, tonight, I got home from work and was told my that girlfriend went to get fast food on her way home, but she got me a drink. I gave her the cold shoulder while I made my food, and she asked if I was mad. I told her I was frustrated that I keep having dinner ready for her every other work day, but the one day I get off really late, I have to make myself food, even though she feeds herself.

Her girlfriend didn’t take that well at all.

She went to our bedroom where she has been crying since. I went to make sure she was okay after my food was cooked, and she told me that we (meaning I) need to create a meal plan so she knows what to cook for me, even though we never use a meal plan. Then I told her it’s frustrating, but we can move together as a team, only for her to tell me she had a bad day at work and that she thought she deserved fast food on the way home. Then I tried to ask about her day, to which she kept giving one word responses, or saying “it’s fine”. That ultimately led to me getting frustrated again, and leaving her alone cry in our bedroom.

She’s not really enjoying her dinner.

I know I could have handled the situation better by asking how her day was before getting frustrated that there isn’t any dinner for me when I got home. However, I feel like I’ve made myself clear that it is frustrating to feel like the only one who cares in this relationship. And then to actively put aside how I’m feeling to ask her about her day, to only get one word answers back feels like a cop out. But I can’t help but feeling like the jerk as I’m eating my stupid instant ramen while she is actively crying in the room beside me… AITA?

When the girlfriend calms down, they need to set expectations.

If the expectation is that they are going to eat dinner together and that whoever gets home first makes dinner, they both need to agree to that.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks the girlfriend sounds selfish.

Is there a bigger issue?

Maybe she should stop cooking for her girlfriend.

Here are some good suggestions.

If they don’t get on the same page, their relationship won’t last.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.