Woman And Her Niece Returned A Dog They Helped On The Side Of The Road, But The Owner Started Ranting On Social Media About Her Disappointment On How The Situation Was Handled

Sometimes, doing the right thing is not good enough.

This woman helped a dog on the side of the road, and eventually returned the dog to its owner. However, the owner was not happy about how she handled the situation and she’s ranting about it on social media.

Read below for the full story.

AITA for helping a dog? At the time of the occurrence, it was around 2-3 in the afternoon. As we were heading to Walmart for a pick-up order, we noticed a dog on the side of the road. We turn around a few feet ahead. My nephew got the dog to come to him, no collar or sign of anyone looking. We loaded the dog up, got our order, and then headed back. The time to get the order and back was approximately 15 minutes. Still no sign of anyone searching. I’m on a time crunch to get my niece back to her house. A temporary name for the dog was given. We had gotten to my niece’s house two counties over, approximately an hour away. I told my niece I would come on Monday to take her to the animal shelter to check for a microchip. That night, I looked for a post about a missing dog.

This woman found the dog’s owner and immediately contacted her.

The following morning was my husband’s and my anniversary. I was on my phone off and on all day. Around 9:30 pm, I seen someone had shared something and I reached out. I called my niece to inform her we found the owner. I had messaged her on Facebook, called and texted. I woke up around 3 am, and noticed a message. I responded assuring her the dog has been well taken care of and in the morning I would work something out. The conversation continued as I could tell she was stressed. I continued to talk to her over an hour. I told her the dog got to sleep inside, has been fed/watered, played with, loved on, and was given the name Molly. She had nothing but gratitude. She ended up contacting my brother-in-law before I did.(The previous conversation, I told her I did not have any pictures on me and my niece is asleep, but I would contact them by 10 am that morning.)

But she didn’t appreciate how everything was handled.

I finally got my niece to send me pictures and I immediately sent them to the owner and she confirmed it was her dog. So I was expressing how I was excited for her. Later that afternoon, she posted on Facebook saying the dog had been found. In the comments she was responding how she wasn’t happy about the situation and she would tell about it later. They finally picked up the dog and she made a post saying how if you find a dog you need to post it on Facebook as soon as you find it. She made a final post of a video showing them reunited. She was saying she was planning a story time later. Others were saying I needed to go to jail, I’m a horrible person for taking a dog that far away. Others said I shouldn’t have given it a name, or how I shouldn’t have said that my niece was trying to prove to her dad she can take care of a dog. So far, my name has not been brought up, but I’m nervous that people will find out who don’t really know me and start harassing me.

