Woman Buying A Laptop At Best Buy Was Wearing A Blue Shirt, So While An Employee Was Helping Her, A Customer Assumed They Were Both Employees Ignoring Him

When someone is mistaken by a retail employee, they feel how hard working as one really is.

This case isn’t one of the worst ones, but still would have been different if retail employees weren’t seen as robots that must leave everything behind to attend to people’s needs immediately.

Let’s read the whole story.

Don’t Mind Me, I’m just buying a laptop Years ago while in college, I worked for a sporting goods store that wore blue polos. I have long hair, which I typically wore down. After I got off work, I stopped by Best Buy to buy a new laptop for schoolwork.

It wasn’t so easy finding someone to help.

When I walked in, it was a ghost town. I wandered around for a while before I could find someone to help me.

While the Best Buy employee was looking something on the computer for me, we were chatting and laughing. An older gentleman walks up behind us and just starts tapping his foot and sighing. I didn’t pay any attention to him because I was done with people that day. The Best Buy guy tells him he’ll be with him in a moment. He storms off, no big deal.

But he came back soon.

The Best Buy keeps telling me the pros and cons of each laptop and he was trying to upsell me. We were sitting at the computer and he was checking on stock. I was laughing about it because I knew exactly which one I had budgeted for. The old man comes back and yells “Are either one of you going to get up off your ***** and help me??” I turned at him in complete bewilderment.

He assumed they were both employees just hanging out and ignoring him.

I told him ‘he’s helping me! I’ve been waiting.’ He started to get really red in the face when I realized that I was still in my blue work shirt and that my hair had covered the logo for my store. Keep in mind that the shirts were completely different shades of blue. So I moved my hair off the logo and showed him. Then I just kinda lamely said that I was trying to buy a laptop for school. In this guy’s defense, I could see that he was mortified. He apologized and walked away quickly. I have no idea if he ever got help. I got my laptop and a funny story to tell!

It could’ve been worse… But he could also have been more respectful.

Don’t blame the employees if an establishment is understaffed.

