Woman Called Out Her Mother Who Does Not Know How To Respect Her Relationship With Her Husband, And Demanded An Apology From Her

Family relationships can become complicated when respect is not mutual.

AITA for standing up to my mom. Mom cheated on my father about 10 years ago, but he’s been cheating since marriage. He had about 2 or 3 affairs. She stayed, so I don’t think that’s my business now.

Now, I’m married. She’s mad that I prioritize my husband and thinks I shouldn’t let him know or see how much I love him. She doesn’t think I should give him money. She compares me to my younger and promiscuous brother because he gives her money. She signed everything away from my father so he doesn’t even own the house.

She tried to disrespect my husband. All because he came to the house and decided to stay on the porch with me rather than go sit with her inside. She used social media to send subliminal messages because I distanced myself from her disrespect. Truth be told, we fight often, but I tried to not have to drag my husband in the mess. She did it all by herself, so I called her out for being disrespectful and told her she should apologize to us both.

Now, I’m blocked from ever making contact with her, And if my father talks to me, she takes his phone and money. There’s more to it, but this is a concise version. I haven’t lived with my mom for longer than 3 months since 2019. I’ve been independent since then.

People who disrespect your spouse do not deserve a place in your life.

