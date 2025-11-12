Woman Demanded That Another Customer Fill Her Gas Tank And Clear Her Windshield, And She Wouldn’t Believe That He Didn’t Work There

Full service gas stations attendants can fill your tank with gas and clean your windshield, but that is not something offered everywhere.

What would you do if you were a customer at a gas station, and another customer demanded that you fill her tank and clean her windshield?

That is what happened to the man in this story, and even after he tried to explain that he didn’t work here, she wouldn’t let it go, and even called the cops on him.

Gas station attendant So, this happened to me a few hours ago.

It is nice when a full cast is listed for these stories.

Cast: Me playing the role of me Crazy lady playing the role of cl Crazy OLD lady playing the role of COL Gas station attendant playing the role of gsa

Ok, there are a lot of people involved here.

The lady behind the till playing the role of tlbtt Police man number one playing the role of pm1 Police man number two playing the role of pm2 Ok that’s sorted Back story:

Simple enough, let’s get to the story.

I’m a Uber eats driver and i live out of town so I have to travel into the town where Uber eats is active. Today I am wearing black jeans and a Guns n’ Roses hoody On my way in, I often stop at the gas station to get gas and some days breakfast/lunch and today was one of those days. Here’s what happened:

No big deal.

Drives in and top up car with gas. Finishes and heads into store to pay and get food. cl: walks up behind me.

She thinks he works there, no big deal.

cl: “excuse me but I also need fuel” Me: “oh sorry but…” cl: “my car is parked in Bay 2” (Next to mine)

Stop cutting him off lady, let him talk.

Me: louder this time but still calm “no lady I do not” COL: “Once your done there I need my windscreen cleaned.”

He had to be forceful.

Me: angry now “I DO NOT WORK HERE just look at me!” cl: “I don’t care just fill my car up now” storms past me and enters shop.

LOL, not happening lady.

COL: “Do your job and clean my screen it’s been bugging me for a while” also walks into shop. Me :face palms and walks into the shop Now I know what your thinking but it gets worse. As I’m browsing for a drink COL walks up to me.

She is just not going to let it go.

COL: “THIS IS NOT ACCEPTABLE, do you not know how to do your job?” Me: “Lady this is not my job.” COL: “Clearly it is.”

No need to be polite to her at this point.

Me: “Clearly you need glasses.” COL: “How dare you insult a customer?” Me: “Why would I care?”

Yes, maybe the manager can make her realize she is an idiot.

COL: “MANAGER GET HERE NOW.” TLBTT: “Come up here” Both me COL and cl walk up to the till

I’m sure the lady behind the counter is going to be confused.

TLBTT: “What’s happening?” cl: “Your worker here is slacking off.”

Yeah, why would another customer help you, lady?

COL: “He called me a ***** and wouldn’t clean my screen”(fyi I did no such thing) Me: “I would like this pie and this cola, oh and pump 1 please.”

Is she seriously still not getting it?

COL: “Why would you pay for someone’s else fuel yet not pump mine?” Me: Yelling right at her face “I DO NOT WORK HERE”

Oh, is this lady from somewhere that doesn’t allow customers to pump their own fuel? I’ve heard of that.

cl: “You were pumping gas before.” Me: “That’s my car I can pump my own gas.”

Because it is easy and faster than waiting for someone?

COL: “WHY WOULD YOU” GSA: “You guys know you can pump your own fuel, I don’t have to do it.” COL: “You stay out of this.”

That is very nice of him.

GSA: “lady I work here I can pump you gas if you like” cl: “It’s not your job to do that it’s his” (Note he is wearing a high vis vest with the gas station logo on it)

Good, no reason to put up with people like this.

TLBTT: “Actually you both can leave now.” At that point she allowed me to pay.

Because you are crazy and nobody wants to deal with you!

COL: “WHAT THE HELL WHY WOULD I LEAVE WITH OUT HAVING MY SCREEN CLEANED!” ME: “Lady the only way to have your screen cleaned by someone is to ask nicely to someone who works here.” COL: “**** YOU” Me: “suck a jerk”

Finally, he escaped her.

I then leave and sit into my car and eat my pie The COL walks up to my car and yells from out side.

What on Earth is she talking about?

COL: “I’m calling the cops stealing a car is an offence” I face palm and drive off Now I know what your thinking but it gets better.

She really called the cops.

Driving along the high way I notice behind me a police car, thinking to my self I thought there was no way it was for me. Well I was wrong. Police car then pulls me over. Pm1: Walks to my window “right so you know why I pulled you over?”

No surprise there I guess.

Me: “Crazy lady’s thinking I stole my car.” Pm1: “Yes how did you know?” Me: Tells story

At least the cop is being professional.

Pm1: “I need your license and I’ll confirm that this is your car.” Me “sure” hands over license. Pm1: goes to car.

Two cops for this? What a waste of time.

Moments later pm2 pulls up and talks to pm1 then comes to talk to me. Pm2: “sir can I have a description of the two lady’s from the store.” Me: describes the lady’s

Wait, what?

Pm2: “Perfect I have both of them in my car now and want to confirm that they have damaged your car.” Me: ” I didn’t see them damage my car.” Pm2: “According to tlbtt they attacked your car as you left.”

Wow, they really damaged the car!?

I exited my car and there right at the back of my car was a new dent, (no I don’t care about dents in this car there is many many worse things with it) Me: “Well that one there is new.” Pm1 walks up “This is your car according to our records.”

She really is beyond crazy.

Pm2: “Apparently one of the lady’s threw their handbag at your car as you left.” Me: “Haha good on them.” Pm2: “Would you like to press charges?”

Wow, he is more forgiving than I expected.

Me: “No that’s fine I will survive.” Pm1: “Ok well you have a safe trip.” Pm2: “See ya.” Me: “Thanks.” I head back of to work.

What a crazy experience. How do crazy people like this make it through their life?

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Yup, some people can’t deal with unexpected answers.

Why do people not listen?

The ladies were just crazy.

Yeah, that would have been even better.

It can ruin their lives, but maybe that is what they deserve.

He should have pressed charges.

