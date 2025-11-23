Woman Doesn’t Want To Switch Colleges, But Her Mom Keeps Trying To Convince Her To Move With Her

Imagine being in your first year of college, and everything seems to be going well for you, everything that is except for your mom’s opinion on what you should do.

Would you be willing to switch schools just because you mom wants you to move with her, or would you insist on staying right where you are?

In this story, one woman is faced with this dilemma, and she’s not sure what to do.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for refusing to move with my mom and change schools I (17) am in my first year of a university in my state. Before starting school this September, my mom got employment in another state so she moved. After her move, she became increasingly insistent on the idea of only me moving WITH her.

She has lots of reasons she doesn’t want to move with her mom.

I said no for a number of reasons like: 1) I got a renewable scholarship from the in state school, not much but its something I am proud of 2) During high school i got some contacts from a 10 or so week workshop thing and I think that can help me when i choose to pursue post graduate studies. In this new state i know no one (except my mom ofc) 3) I am an immigrant who moved a lil over 2 years ago so i am still kind of sad about leaving my home country so the fact that im leaving everything behind AGAIN makes me so devastated

Her life right now sounds pretty good.

4) I have a sibling at the in-state university which made transition kinda easy tbh 5) I receiving a lot of mental help that took me forever to get and i do not want to throw it away 6) I have not one but TWO jobs here 7) I have volunteered a lot so i know a lot of people who can say good things about me

But there’s one more big reason.

One more reason (one i haven’t told her) is that I have been with an amazing person for nearly 2 years. We had this discussion about me leaving when my mom first brought it up and they said they might not sustain an LDR and im not ready to let that go.

Her mom shouldn’t make her feel guilty about this decision.

Before school started, she made me apply to out of state school and when i got in, i cried. I cried so hard. This is probably the hardest I had cried ever. When I cried, she said that I didn’t love her cause I don’t want to move with her and that made me cry more and eventually she let me go in-state and I thought it would rest.

Her mom looks for any opportunity to try to get her to change her mind.

Lately, I have been wanting to switch degrees maybe in my second year because I didn’t really resonate with the one i am currently pursuing as I went to it knowing very little about it. She took this as an opportunity to say i should transfer schools for winter term. I said we had been over this and the answer was still no.

Her mom won’t let up!

She insists that I don’t love her and said she wont let it go. When I told her i was receiving mental health, she dismissed it and said i can start again. I lost it and shut down.

She’s thinking about giving in.

I have been thinking about this for so long and I am thinking of just moving even though it destrys me cause i feel like a terrible child that doesnt want to live with their mom I wonder if im a jerk or i have a valid point. I apologize if this is rambly, it is early in the morning and i am extremely upset.

No, she shouldn’t give in. Her mom is horrible for making her feel so guilty. It sounds like she’s right where she should be.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Her mother is clearly being manipulative.

Her mother is being selfish.

Here’s a suggestion of what to say to her mother.

This person sees red flags.

Nobody thinks she should switch schools.

Her mother does not have her best interest at heart.

