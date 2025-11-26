Woman Has Extra Tickets And Asks All Of Her Friends In A Group Chat If They Want To Go, But One Friend Who Did Want To Go Didn’t See The Message And Missed Out

Imagine having a coworker give you a few extra tickets to an event for free.

If you had a group chat with your friends, would you mention the tickets in the group chat to see who wants to go, or would you reach out to your friends individually?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she chooses the group chat option, but one of her friends is upset that he missed out.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITH? Friend is upset I didn’t invite him to an event even though he didn’t reply to a message in the group chat I (34F) live in a town which I am not local to and also still relatively new to. I have a small group of friends who live in the same building and sometimes we do things on weekends like site see, visit cafes etc. In this group, there is a friend (36M) let’s call him John, and we sometimes hang about together individually when the others aren’t around. Nothing extravagant, maybe get a Chinese takeaway or go for a walk.

You’d think a local would know the area well.

He is local but I’ve noticed he never instigates plans. Of course he is always invited but has never made a plan for the group to do which I found odd because, in theory, he should know the area the best. But when I mentioned it to him he said he had just never bothered to explore the area before and was enjoying having new friends to do this with.

This sounds like fun!

One day, a work colleague and her fiancée invited me to a daytime fair. She had three extra tickets so I asked in the group chat if anyone wanted them (for free) and one person accepted and joined us, leaving one ticket unused. The day after, I saw John and he asked “why didn’t you ask me to come? I would have loved to have come to that”.

She thought she kind of had invited him.

Now, my first response was that I had advertised the tickets in the group chat and he didn’t reply, so I assumed he didn’t want to come. Secondly, it just didn’t occur to me to ask him individually. Especially since I thought he had family plans and gone home that weekend and he didn’t reply to the message. I even said this to him and he said he would have cancelled his plans to go home to come to the fair. Now I feel bad and he is stroppy with me and feels I’ve left him out of something. AITA?

He can only blame himself for not looking at the group chat. She didn’t do anything wrong.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

It’s really pretty simple.

She did invite him.

She didn’t do anything wrong.

He probably likes her more than she realizes.

It’s not her fault he didn’t check the group chat.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.