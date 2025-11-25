Woman Is Concerned About Her Son Watching Certain Types Of YouTube Videos, But Her Husband Doesn’t Think It’s A Big Deal

It’s important for parents to be on the same page with their parenting decisions and rules. If you wanted to set a rule for your child but your spouse thought the rule was unimportant, would you stand by your rule and defend it at all cost, or would you drop it?

In this story, one mom doesn’t want to allow her son to watch certain types of YouTube videos, but her husband continues to let him watch these videos anyway. She’s not sure what to do.

Let’s read the whole story to find out why she’s so concerned and why he isn’t.

AITA for telling my husband he can’t let our 2.5-year-old son watch certain YouTube videos anymore? My husband and I have a 2.5-year-old son, and for about a year I’ve been trying to get him to stop letting our son watch certain types of YouTube videos. I’ve read a lot about how the super fast-paced ones with flashing colors and constant scene changes can affect young kids’ brains, attention spans, and ability to self-regulate. I’ve sent my husband articles, short videos, and even summaries explaining why I don’t think those videos are healthy.

She’s okay with other types of videos.

I’m not anti-screen time. I’m fine with age-appropriate shows or movies that move at a normal pace. What worries me are the videos that switch scenes every few seconds and rely on bright, flashing images to keep kids glued to the screen.

Her husband is not concerned about these videos.

He doesn’t seem to take it seriously. Every time we talk about it, he says he doesn’t see the difference between that and a regular movie. Sometimes he’ll listen for a while, but then he goes right back to putting those videos on because, in his words, “it keeps him entertained.” And yes, it does, but only because they are designed to overstimulate.

She’s not sure if she should keep pressing the issue or not.

When I brought it up again today, he told me I was being annoying and that I just want him to follow everything I say. That really hurt because I’ve tried to make it a discussion. I even told him that if he can find anything showing I’m wrong, I’ll listen, but he doesn’t even look at what I send. At this point I feel like I’m the only one thinking long-term about what’s best for our son. He’s focused on what’s easiest in the moment. AITA for putting my foot down and saying our son shouldn’t watch those videos anymore, even if it means overruling my husband when he plays them?

She wants the best for their son. Is she overly concerned about something that’s not a big deal, or is she right to be concerned?

Let’s see what Reddit thinks about this situation.

Someone who works with school age kids shares their experience.

I don’t think telling her husband she’s going to be annoying will exactly win him over.

This person thinks she’s right.

Another person explains the error in the dad’s reasoning.

What’s easier isn’t always what’s better.

