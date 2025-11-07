Woman Joined A Girls’ Night Out With Friends Despite Feeling Uncomfortable With Another Girl In The Group, But She Was Criticized For Leaving Early

Friendships can sometimes be complicated and emotionally draining.

This woman was invited to a girls’ night out with friends.

She felt uncomfortable joining because she had an unresolved conflict with another attendee.

But she went anyway and just decided to leave early, which upset her friend who hosted their get-together.

AITAH for not telling my friend I called my ride to be picked up? I’m a 34-year-old female. A friend in our group (let’s call her Tina) decided to set up a girls’ night at her trailer with 7 of us. One of the girls coming has some issues with me that are one-sided. Our last interaction was me sending a text to check in. And the response I got was an aggressive 8-minute voice note talking about “stupid crap from high school.”

This woman chose not to engage in meaningless conflicts.

She was essentially upset that I see my friends without feeling the need to make everything into a group outing. I did not respond to the voice note. I don’t like engaging in conflict that has no meaningful purpose. Discussion is one thing. But this was an attack.

She decided to go despite not feeling comfortable about it.

Anyway, I told Tina that I felt a bit uncomfortable going, given the aggressive voice note. But she insisted that it would all be fine. After talking to my therapist, I decided to go. I told Tina I would not be spending the night. I ended up going from 12 to 7. I was uncomfortable and couldn’t be myself. I stayed mostly quiet, but it was fine. I participated in the games, I brought food, I did all the things.

She texted her husband to pick her up.

At 6, I texted my husband, asking to be picked up. It was a 1-hour drive to the trailer. When I left, Tina and I walked to the gate, said our goodbyes, and I thought all was well. Today, I found out that she was upset because I left early. I told her I was there from 12 to 7 and came despite feeling uncomfortable.

Now, she’s wondering if it was wrong not to inform Tina about her plans of leaving early.

She said she was upset that I didn’t let her know that I texted my husband to pick me up. And that I should have told her I had done that and was planning to leave within the hour. She specifically said it was disrespectful. I apologized and told her it wasn’t intentional or malicious. That I didn’t think anything of calling my husband and not telling her. We said goodbye after all. It wasn’t like I had just left without saying anything to anyone. AITAH?

