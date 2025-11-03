November 2, 2025 at 7:15 pm

Woman Lost Her Best Friend Over A Petty Reason, So Now She’s Uncertain If She Should Still Visit Their Favorite Spot Knowing That She Might Also Be There

by Heide Lazaro

A small neighborhood cafe with some customers outside

Pexels/Reddit

Friend breakups can be just as emotional and complicated as romantic ones.

This woman had a best friend and roommate whom she had “broken up” with.

They used to have a regular hangout spot that they went to every week.

So now, she doesn’t know if she can still go to that place knowing that her ex-best friend would also be there.

Check out the full story below and weigh in.

WIBTA if I went to mine and my ex best friend’s usual spot?

I (33F) went through a friend breakup with my now ex-best friend/ex-roommate (33F) a few months ago.

The friendship ended over something stupid (as always right?).

But I want to know would I be the jerk if I showed up to the regular spot we used to go to every week?

Knowing that she is most likely going to be there?

This woman is certain that they would see each other there, so she’s not sure what to do.

I have other friends/acquaintances there, and they have expressed they miss me.

It’s a super small venue so there would be a 100% chance we would see each other.

Should I show up and hang with the people who miss me?

Or just call it a loss and not go there anymore?

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

Nobody owns a hangout spot, says this one.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person makes a valid point.

Another insightful advice from this one.

And finally, this user suggests talking about it to her.

No one owns a public space.

