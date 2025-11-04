Woman Makes A Friend Who Says She Doesn’t Mind Her Dating A Friend Of Hers, But Then She Starts Guilt Tripping And Playing Mind Games

Some people are prone to jealousy because they are insecure or have some other issue.

Unfortunately, you can’t really tell when someone is like this until you’ve done something they don’t like.

In this story, one woman was in this situation when she started dating one of her friend’s friends.

Check out how this caused drama in this friend group.

AITA for going out on NYE? A couple of years ago, after college, my friend Bella and I were the only ones left in town, so we started hanging out more. Bella introduced me to her high school friend group and the first time we all hung out, she mentioned she liked a guy named Ben, but also told me Mitch was “fair game” for me.

However, that turned awkward pretty quickly.

Mitch and I hit it off and hooked up that night, which Bella was fine with, even encouraging me to date him. Over the next few months, Mitch and I hooked up a few more times, though things got a bit awkward when it happened in Bella’s roommate’s bed (she was out of town). Bella was annoyed, but still encouraged me to date Mitch. However, she also seemed insecure and jealous, especially when another guy in the group said Mitch and Ben thought I was attractive.

She got upset and made the rest of that night out very awkward.

Is Bella holding a grudge?

When my birthday came up, I asked Bella if she was free for dinner, but she said she was hosting a party for the friend group and didn’t invite me. I was trying not to be offended by this, because I was more of a “plus one” in this group, although they had added me to their group chat a few weeks prior.

A few days later, she invited me, and I went, but the vibe felt off, especially because Mitch wasn’t there… which I found odd. After that, Bella pretty much stopped responding to my texts about making plans or made excuses.

Then the drama kicked up a few notches.

Fast forward to New Year’s Eve, the girls in the friend group were all up north together. The guys in the group had plans to go out downtown and share an Airbnb. I was home alone. Mitch and Ben invited me out last-minute because all the other guys bailed. I went, had a great time, and didn’t think it was a big deal. But Bella got mad when she found out I was with Mitch and Ben. When I told Mitch that Bella was upset we were together, Mitch told me Bella had been making his life difficult.

Mitch is about to spill some tea…

After I asked him to elaborate, he reluctantly told me that Bella was talking behind my back about not inviting me to her party on my birthday weekend, but he pushed her to, which caused tension between them. Since then, our friendship has not been the same. We don’t hang out one-on-one anymore, but we are friendly in group settings. So, I’m wondering: AITA for going out on New Year’s Eve? Or for flirting with Mitch when Bella told me he was available?

Bella is jealous and insecure. That’s not OP’s fault.

Here is what people are saying on Reddit.

It’s hard, but when people show you who they are, believe them.

I feel sorry for people like this, but you can’t fix this.

A bit harsh, but okay.

Very true. We all have enough to deal with.

The friendship is over, and that’s okay.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.