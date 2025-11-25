Woman Needs Extra Cooling During Weights Class Due To A Heart Condition, But A New Gym-Goer Complains To The Manager That She’s Cold And He Sides With Her

Sharing a space is only easy when everyone, and I mean everyone, respects each other’s spaces.

AITA for telling another gym-goer to move away from the fan if they are ‘cold’? I go to my local recreation centre and have attended both group fitness classes and the gym over the last 4 years, and my kids all do sports there as well. In both classes and the gym I position myself under the fan. I have a heart condition and sometimes have trouble with temperature regulation, so the fan helps. I wear a monitor, and am now medically cleared for everything, including running, yay!

This morning I attended my regular weights class (les Mills pump) and went up the front, in front of the fan. The regular attendees all know I use the fan, as I always let them know before they set up, and out of 15 people today, 8 of them chose to be directly in the fan. The room is big and 75% of the room is not covered by the fan. Today Madame Poseur came over and switched the fan off. I said ‘sorry, I need the fan on. I overheat easily’ and switched it back on.

She started to complain that the fan was annoying and she was cold. The instructor suggested she move to the opposite side of the room, where there is no fan, and lots of room, or increase her weights if she’s not sweating. Instead MP leaves, and asks for the manager, who comes to the class to talk to the instructor. Meanwhile the rest of us are trying to do the class, and are waiting around due to the interruptions. Manager leaves, and the class continues. After the classes, I went to speak to the manager.

Apparently MP lodged a complaint, and although it’s expected to have the fans and AC on, manager asked if I can avoid the fan if she is there. I reminded the manager of my medical issues (which they are aware of, because I had to check in when attending the gym when I first came back to fitness, and wasn’t able to swim without a life guard next to me). I also asked if I was being excluded from the classes I’ve attended for years, for someone I’ve not seen before. Manager backtracked, and was basically just trying to keep everyone happy. AITA?

