Woman Notices That Half Of Her Favorite Sauce Is Missing, So When She Finds Out Who’s Responsible, She Switches The Sauce With Soy Sauce

Imagine buying a Costco size amount of your favorite sauce. It can take a long time to go through a bottle that big!

If you noticed that quite a bit of the sauce was missing, would you be happy that someone else in your family liked it too, or would you want to teach that person a lesson for using your favorite sauce without asking?

In this story, one woman chooses the second option, and her sneaky trick works out exactly as she hopped.

Let’s read all about it.

My aunt used my favorite sauce. So i swapped it out See, I have this one sauce i always buy when i go shopping or specifically out to costco. I think its called bachans. Its delicious, like soy sauce but less salty and more versatile. One day i grabbed a bottle of my holy ambrosia and noticed like 1/4th of it was entirely gone. These bottles are big too like 34 fl oz’s (964 grams for the europeans).

She found out who was responsible.

So naturally i was shocked. I never used this much in even 3 days let alone one. So I asked around a little and lo and behold my aunt openly admitted to it. I decided not to call her out (which in hindsight would’ve been the better thing to do) and instead decided to grab my bachans and pour out half of the bottle. Replacing it with soy sauce.

She knew her aunt wouldn’t like it.

Now admittedly I love soy sauce as well but my aunt does not. Bachans is just mellow enough for her to use it on anything They looked almost identical so i left the bottle in the fridge and waited to see if she would take the bait.

Oh, her aunt took the bait!

Of course, she did. If she didnt i wouldnt be typing this right now. I swear when i came downstairs to make myself dinner she was practically drowning herself in water, I swear can nobody take saltiness anymore?.

That’s funny! I wonder if she told her aunt what she did or if she was just hoping that her aunt would think she no longer liked Bachans and stop using it.

