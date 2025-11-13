Woman Offered Her Sister A Free Ride To Grandma’s, But She Refused Her Demand To Bring Two Unruly Dogs And Let Them Roam Freely In The Car

If you’re just hitching a ride, you have to respect the car owner’s rules.

AITA for not allowing my sisters dogs loose in my new car? I (21F) and my sister (19F) are going to Thanksgiving at our Nana’s next month. She lives in a small town in Missouri, about three hours away. My sister doesn’t have a driver’s license, car, or a job, so it was implied I would be taking her with me. I was fine with that.

My sister brought it up to me that she would be bringing her two dogs with her. She immediately added that they would be free-roaming in the car, even before I could say anything to the first statement. I told her I would not be okay with that because it’s a brand-new car. And one of her two dogs is very misbehaved. They are both smallish dogs that are about 20 lbs. each.

I told her I’m fine with having them in crates, secured in the trunk. I drive a new Toyota RAV4, so there’s plenty of space for some roomy crates and plenty of airflow. She told me I can’t expect her to make her dogs do that. I told her that, “Yes, in fact, I can. It’s my car and your free ride to Grandma’s.”

She told me I will let them free roam. I told her she doesn’t get to decide that. She then said, “I’m not telling you, I’m demanding you.” Her dogs literally started fighting while we were talking. I told her, “You can find a ride then.” She then told me to leave and go back to my apartment. AITA?

Some arguments can be louder than dogs’ barks.

