Woman Planned Her Holiday Trip Without Talking To Her Boyfriend First, And Now They’re Completely Out Of Sync

Communication can make or break a relationship, especially during the holidays.

When she booked a flight to spend Christmas with her family without clearly telling her boyfriend, things got complicated fast.

Now she’s wondering if her silence was selfish or just misunderstood.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

WIBTAH if I don’t change my flight ticket? I (F25) have been dating my boyfriend (M25) for five years. We live close to his family, while mine lives in a state that’s a five-hour flight away.

This couple usually does their holidays a particular way, but she’s been aching for a change.

For the first three years of our relationship, I spent Christmas with his family. For the past two years, I started going back home for the holidays. This year, I booked my flight home under the impression that I had already told him I was going home for Christmas.

This caught her boyfriend off guard.

When I mentioned it, he was surprised and said he thought I would spend Christmas with him this year. I think it’s just a simple miscommunication.

They try and get on the same page, but she’s not sure their new plan is really what she wants.

So I asked him if he wanted me to spend the holiday with him. He said yes, and I told him I would call customer service to see what I could do. But deep down, I don’t want to change my flights. While my family doesn’t really celebrate Christmas, I’ve been missing them a lot more lately.

The holidays really just aren’t the same for her noawadays.

My mom also suffers from a chronic disease, so I want to spend as much time with her as possible while she’s still here. On top of that, I always feel so out of place when I’m with his family. I don’t really know how to put that into words. His parents are kind people, but they’re just not my parents.

She doesn’t feel like he really understands where she’s coming from.

I’ve expressed this feeling to him in the past, but he finds it hard to understand where I’m coming from. My grandparents live in another country, and my parents don’t live together. I think it’s very hard for him to understand that I miss my family — and that me wanting to go home has nothing to do with him or his parents. WIBTAH if I don’t change my flight ticket?

It doesn’t sound like this couple is on the same page at all.

What did Reddit think?

The most important thing is being honest about what she really wants.

She would only be in the wrong if she fails to explain her thought process to her partner.

Her story really isn’t adding up to this commenter.

It’s time she start being a bit more forthcoming with her boyfriend.

She wasn’t wrong for missing home, but she was wrong for not saying it sooner.

A little more communication could have gone a long way here.

