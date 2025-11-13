Woman Refused To Host Relatives At Her House Because She Works Long Hours And Values Privacy, So Her Parents Accused Her Of Being Cold And Unkind

Some parents think they can decide anything on behalf of their kids.

If you didn’t live with your parents, would you be upset if your parents agreed on your behalf that you’d host out of town family members who were visiting?

In this story, a woman works long hours and values her privacy.

Her parents, however, decided she would host visiting relatives without even asking her first.

Read the full story below.

AITA for not wanting my cousin and his entire family at my house? I live in a different city from my parents because of work. We live in the same state. We are originally not from the US, so sometimes, we get visits from extended family who want to come see us and explore the US.

This woman learned that her parents offered her home to her cousin and his family.

One day, my sister (who is staying at my place for the week) told me some news. My cousin from our country of origin is coming with his wife and two kids to stay at my house for one night. The decision was taken by my parents who, mind you, do not live with me. I was very frustrated that a decision like this could be taken without asking me first.

She confronted her parents, saying she didn’t want to host her cousin’s family.

I confronted my parents about it. I told them that making decisions without including me regarding me hosting people at my place is unacceptable. And I don’t like cleaning people’s mess, especially kids, even for one night. I’m also busy with work because I have crazy hours (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) almost every day.

They insisted her sister would do all the cleaning, but she still said no.

They told me my sister will be taking care of them and the cleaning and that I won’t have to worry about it. I told them no, I don’t want to host people because I know my sister will not do any of the cleaning. They started calling me names, saying I’m a mean person, I’m not welcoming, and I don’t like people.

Now, her sister is leaving her house, and she feels bad.

Now, my sister wants to leave my house tomorrow morning because she thinks I also don’t like her being at my place. I also want to add that I always welcome my close family, which includes my parents and my sister but no random strangers or cousins I don’t even know. I’m starting to feel bad. AITA?

