Woman Refused To Let Her Coworker’s Toddler Play At Her Desk, So Her Colleague Got Upset And Called Her Inflexible And Unkind

Bringing a toddler to your workplace is almost always not a good idea.

But this woman‘s colleague sometimes brings her young child to the office.

She usually doesn’t mind having a toddler around.

But when the kid touched her keyboard and cried loudly, she confronted her colleague about it.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITAH for telling my coworker she can’t bring her toddler into my workspace even though “it’s just for a few minutes? I (35F) work in a small graphic design studio. The layout is open-plan. And I share my desk with another designer, Tara. We sit very near one another.

This woman doesn’t mind her colleague bringing her toddler to work.

Tara has a 2-year-old daughter she occasionally brings to work. Usually when daycare falls through. That typically means the kid plays quietly with toys in her mother’s lap or in a corner. I don’t mind that sometimes.

Tara asked her if she could look after her daughter for 10 minutes.

Yesterday, though, Tara asked if she could bring her toddler into my side of the desk for just ten minutes. While she grabbed something from her car. The child ended up touching my keyboard, scribbling on papers, and crying loudly. I asked her not to bring the child to my side again.

When she told Tara not to bring her toddler to her side again, she got upset.

Tara got upset and said I was being inflexible, that it was just ten minutes. I believe boundaries in the workspace are important. I don’t want my work messed with, my things touched, or loud crying near me. AITA?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Here’s a short but valid suggestion.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person gives their honest opinion.

You’re not a daycare, says this one.

Finally, another mom speaks up.

Small kids are not meant to play in the office.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.