Woman Refused To Pick Up Her Ex’s Daughter Who Goes To The Same School As Her Son, So Her Ex Got Furious And Accused Her Of Being Heartless

Co-parenting situations can become complicated when children from different relationships are involved.

AITA for not picking up my ex’s daughter from school when I picked up our son? My ex cheated on me when I was pregnant with our son (8). Because of this, he has a daughter (8) with his affair partner, now wife. We are not on good terms, and I do not have a relationship with my ex’s daughter. I have never spoken a word to her or spent any significant time in her presence.

Ex and I split custody (50-50) of our son. Two weeks ago, I got a call from the school during his custody time. They said nobody had picked our son up from school, and asked if I would. When I got to the school, my ex’s daughter was also there and the teacher was with her. She told me I was on the approved list for pick up for ex’s daughter and if I would I take both kids.

I said no and I told her I did not want to be on the list as I would never pick the other child up from school. She told me she would pass the word along, and it would be taken care of. And I had to call to follow up on this. My ex never told me that he or his wife added me to the authorized pickup list for his daughter.

When he realized I had not picked up his daughter with our son, he was furious. He asked me how I could leave her behind when I would have our son unplanned anyway. I told him via our parenting app that I picked up our son as I would always do if needed. But his daughter is not my child, and I will not be their emergency school pickup.

According to him, my ex’s daughter was there until 7 because I refused to pick her up with our son. She’s a child and I understand that’s not ideal. I don’t feel bad per se, but I wonder if I would be considered a jerk for being unwilling to do it this once. This is not something I want to be a regular thing, and it’s the first time it ever happened. Ex’s wife was apparently delayed out of town and ex was working. AITA?

It’s not about being rude or selfish, but establishing boundaries and limits.

