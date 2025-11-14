Woman Rents An Airbnb That Doesn’t Allow Pets, But When Her Friend Shows Up With Her Cat, She’s Stuck With A $250 Fee

Imagine renting an Airbnb for yourself and a friend. If the Airbnb didn’t take pets but you knew your friend had a pet, would you be upset if they brought the pet with them?

What would you do if the Airbnb owners added a fee to your bill due to the pet?

In this story, one woman is in this exact situation, and she thinks her friend should pay the extra fee. Is she right?

Let’s read the story and comments to decide.

AITA: I rented an AirBnb for a trip and there was a no pet policy. I let my friend know weeks in advance yet they still brought their cat. Now I’m letting them know they’ll have to pay the fee themselves. Just to clear up the title. I let her know 2-3 weeks in advance yet she still brought the cat.

Her friend didn’t stay true to her word.

I also told her if there were a fee I wouldn’t be paying it. And before I even finished that part she said she’ll pay it. And now she’s hiding behind her parents saying that they can’t. And I’m being left with a $250 fee.

The friend knew the rules, chose to break them and is facing the consequences. I’m not sure she can make her friend pay the fee, but it makes sense that her friend should be the one to pay the fee.

