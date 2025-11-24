Woman Rents Her Childhood Home From Her Parents, But Her Sister Doesn’t Want Her To Put Anything In Her Bedroom

Imagine growing up and renting your childhood home from your parents. They no longer live there but come to visit occasionally, and so does your sister.

Would you leave everything as you found it, or would you think it’s reasonable to move things around and put your belongings in any room in the house?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and her sister doesn’t want her putting anything in her childhood bedroom. Should she listen to her, or should she ignore her since she is renting the house?

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for putting my things in my sister’s old room? Context: I live in our parents’ old home, which I rent from them. They occasionally spend a week or two here when they want to be in the city, mostly live in the country. My sister moved out and lives in a house share with friends. She stays in our parents’ house maybe five or six nights a year, not including a week at Christmas. So I have been using my sister’s old wardrobe to store some seasonal clothes, because I don’t have enough room in mine. She still has about a third of the wardrobe plus six empty drawers for storage, and she could also create some under bed storage if she wanted.

Her sister still thinks of the room as her room and her room only.

However, every time she comes back for the night she starts throwing my things on the floor and saying she finds it really cold and selfish that my stuff is in her wardrobe, and it’s her room and she’s entitled to it, not me. Until yesterday, most of the space she does have was empty, but now she’s come back with a suitcase of clothes I can only assume she barely wears (because as I say she’s never here) to put into the remaining space, and once again thrown my stuff on the floor. I’ve pointed out there’s even now still room for my things, but she wants basically all my stuff removed from her childhood bedroom.

She thinks she should be able to use the space however she wants.

As mentioned, it’s officially my parents’ house but of course they don’t want to mediate and are remaining neutral. But I’m getting really vexed because I just want to use the space available whereas I think she’s just insisting on having it for the sake of it. AITA

That is a tricky situation. Since the house is still technically her parents’ house, I can see why her sister thinks of her childhood bedroom as her bedroom.

But if I were renting a house, I’d want to be able to use the entire house however I saw fit.

Let’s see what Reddit thinks of this story.

This person thinks the answer lies in what she would do if she were renting from someone other than her parents.

Here’s a suggestion for the sister to pay rent for her room.

But there may be special considerations since it’s her parents’ house.

This person thinks she just needs to stand up for herself.

Perhaps boxes would send a message.

Her sister needs to accept that it’s no longer really her bedroom.

