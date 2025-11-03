Woman Reserved A Vacation Room And Parking Spot For Her Mother-In-Law, But Her Own Mom Is Feeling Slighted

Favoritism has no place in a healthy family.

AITA for getting my MIL a room but not my mom My husband, kids (9, 6, 3, 2), MIL, mom, and I just took a week-long trip to a small town we like to visit. It’s about 3 hours away. My husband, kids, and I all have friends there. So we probably go 3 to 4 times a year.

When I was booking the trip, I asked both my MIL and my mom if they wanted to come. We’d cover the rental, they’d just have to take a separate car and cover the parking fee, about $50 for the week. My MIL said she was able to come and my mom said she had plans and a doctor’s appointment. So she didn’t think she’d be able to make it.

Once I got responses from both of them, I booked a rental. It has 3 bedrooms. One for me, my husband, and our 2 year old. One for my MIL, and the upstairs loft/game room with 3 queen beds for the kids. A week before the trip, my mom said her plans changed. And she was able to meet up with us on the 3rd day.

I told her that would be fine. But she’d either have to sleep in the kids room or on the couch. She never responded. She showed up on day 3, and after I showed her around the rental, she asked where she’d be sleeping. I reminded her that her options were the couch or one of the beds in the kids’ room. She seemed fine with it.

But after the trip, she called me and said she was very upset about how she was treated compared to my MIL on this trip. My MIL got her own room but I made her share with the kids. She had to park down the block in my friend’s driveway because I got a house with 2 parking spaces. Then, it turned into how we treat MIL better in general, by having her see the kids more.

She babysits 3 days a week while I work. My mom is a substitute teacher so she doesn’t have a consistent schedule. MIL’s invited to more events. I asked her to come to a barbecue that we were hosting so she could help with the kids. And we let the kids favor her.

I reminded her that with the trip, everything was arranged for us and my MIL. Only because she told us that she wouldn’t be able to come. If she would’ve said that she could meet us, I would’ve made sure she had a bedroom and parking spot. My MIL sees the kids more because she’s always available to babysit when I’m working. She was invited to one event just to help with the kids and I can’t stop the kids from having a favorite grandma. Now she’s pouting about us all being unfair and I wanted to know if I was the jerk.

