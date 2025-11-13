Woman Told A Chatty Kid To Stop Talking During A Broadway Show, But His Mom Responded That If She Was Truly Bothered She Could Move To A Different Seat

Everyone deserves to enjoy a show they paid good money to see.

Imagine trying to enjoy a Broadway show when a talkative kid sitting next to you talks through every scene. Would you try to ignore him or ask him to be quiet?

In this story, a woman traveled two hours and spent over $100 on Broadway floor seats to watch Beetlejuice.

However, she was seated next to a chatty fifth-grader who wouldn’t stop talking.

AITA for asking a kid to be quiet? I’m seeing Beetlejuice on Broadway (it’s intermission right now). There’s a kid seated next to me who proudly told me he’s in fifth grade. I asked his mom if he’s ever seen the musical before (Beetlejuice is definitely a PG-13 musical). And she said she had, and it was fine.

This woman told the child to stop talking.

I was skeptical about sitting next to a kid, and it turns out I was right. He talked through the first three numbers. So during an applause break, I turned to him and asked him to please stop talking (those exact words). His mom glared at me and told him that he doesn’t need to stop talking (which is insane to me). She told me that if I was bothered, I should move.

She moved to a different seat, but she still wonders if what she did was wrong.

Thankfully, it’s a matinee and not sold out, so I was able to move a few seats over. I have really good floor seats that I paid over $100 for and I’ve travelled two hours from Philly and want to enjoy the show. I don’t think that I was out of line, but other people around me weren’t complaining. So, was I being an jerk?

The boy’s mother was completely wrong to tell him it was okay to talk during the shows.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

Respect in public spaces should never be optional… even for kids.

