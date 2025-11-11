Woman Told Her Brother Not To Visit His Premature Niece Right Away, But He Called Her Rude For Stepping In And Ruining His Plans

New parents need time and space to adjust, especially after a difficult birth.

This woman learned that her sister-in-law had given birth to a premature baby.

Because of this, her newborn baby niece needed extra time and care to develop, so she told her other brother to wait for them to recover before visiting them

But her brother thinks she’s being rude and overstepping.

AITA for Looking Out for my Niece? I (33F) have two brothers: Seth (32) and Terry (29). Seth is, how should I put this, immature when it comes to sensitive subjects and thinks life is a joke. Terry and his wife Sarah (29) just had a baby a few days ago. Baby Nora is 7 weeks premature, weighing 4 lbs, 3 oz.

Baby Nora had a few complications, so she had to stay in the hospital longer.

Sarah and Nora had to stay a couple of extra days because one of Nora’s ears is underdeveloped. She was also already displaying hearing problems and was jaundiced. Meanwhile, Seth has been asking when he could stop by and see the baby, completely ignoring her condition. Sarah and Nora were cleared to go home today.

This woman told her brother Seth to give the baby more time before he visits.

Instead of being reasonable and asking if it was okay, Seth immediately invited himself over to see the baby. He said, “I’ll be over later!” I told him not to go and to let Sarah and Terry get home and begin adjusting to parenthood. They had a grueling few days with complications. Not to mention, Nora is a preemie and really shouldn’t be around other people yet.

But Seth called her rude.

I told Seth to be respectful and wait until Terry invites him over instead of inviting himself. Seth made the argument that he’s going out of town and just wants to be the fun uncle and spend time with the baby. I said that’s nice, but she’s not going anywhere. Give it a few weeks until she’s stronger. Let Sarah and Terry rest and let Nora get comfortable in her new home. Seth said I was being rude about this. AITA for looking out for my baby niece?

She was protecting her baby niece not being rude. He can be the fun uncle when she’s older.

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

He’s an entitled walking ball of germs, says this person.

Someone with a newborn speaks up.

A baby’s well-being is more important than visiting relatives.

